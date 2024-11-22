Gopuff brings 500 Morrisons price matches exclusively to Leeds

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Leeds residents can now enjoy Morrisons prices from the comfort of home, with Gopuff 24/7 deliveries

Gopuff, has launched an exclusive price match campaign in Leeds, giving residents access to 500 Morrisons products at in-store prices from the comfort of their own homes - delivered in just 15 minutes.

Alongside the Leeds-only Morrisons price match, Gopuff is also rolling out a nationwide price match with Aldi on 50 popular items, including Coca-Cola, fresh eggs, and Kinder Bueno. These price-matched products give customers affordable choices on everyday items, wherever they are in the UK, without a trip to the shops.

Launching just in time for the winter nesting season, this campaign allows Leeds residents to stay cosy indoors while still enjoying price-matched savings on Morrisons and Aldi products, with 24/7 delivery services available in the area. For subscribers of Gopuff’s FAM membership in Leeds, the Morrisons price match provides exclusive access to a wider range of discounts, while the Aldi price match is available to all customers nationwide, no subscription needed. FAM members can also enjoy zero delivery fees for just £5.49 per month or £54.99 annually.

“We know customers want greater value without compromising the convenience of having groceries delivered to their door in minutes,” said Leon Tang, Director of Growth at Gopuff. “That’s why we’re thrilled to offer this unique value to residents in Leeds with the Morrisons price match, giving locals more time to relax at home this winter.”