Golf challenge raises a ‘tee-rrific’ amount for charity

Cameron Macgregor, 41, from Leeds, took a ‘big swing’ for a cause close to his heart - playing over 12 hours of non-stop golf in memory of his dad, Peter, raising over £1,700 for Sue Ryder.

Cameron was inspired to lace up his golf shoes for the charity after his dad received care at the Leeds based Sue Ryder Wheatfields Hospice at the end of his life in June 2024:

“From diagnosis to the day he passed away was just 7 weeks, it was a tough time and the whole team at Sue Ryder Wheatfields Hospice were absolutely incredible.

“From the moment we walked in, the staff couldn’t have done more or been more friendly, I just knew I had to give something back.”

As well as giving Peter the best possible care, Cameron recalled how much the staff at Sue Ryder Wheatfields Hospice also supported him and the rest of the family at such a hard time: “They always made sure we were alright, so we could be in the best possible state to be there for my Dad. Nothing was too much trouble, they welcomed extended family to visit, including my son, who was seven at the time. These visits meant so much to us all.”

The day of the challenge saw Cameron embark on three full rounds of golf before 7am in the morning and finally stepping off the green at 8pm that night.

Cameron had plenty of support on the day, as he explained: “My whole family came out to cheer me on. It was such a special day, I had memories of Dad running through my mind the entire time, and that really kept me going.”

"This challenge meant so much to me," Cameron continued: "One of the last things I shared with my dad was celebrating a golf competition I’d won. Just two weeks later, he was gone."

Cameron is keen to encourage others to get stuck into their own fundraising challenge: “It was the best experience ever. I was able to do something I love, in memory of my Dad, while also raising money for such an important cause.”

To support Cameron visit justgiving.com/page/cameron-macgregor-72-golf-holes

To find out more about how you or your company can get involved with fundraising at Sue Ryder Wheatfields Hospice, contact [email protected]