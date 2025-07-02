Go for gold with Caroline's Slimming World Group

A Slimming World Consultant from Leeds has received an award in recognition of the support she provides to people in Rothwell to help them live happier, healthier lives.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Yorkshire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Caroline Sykes, who runs the Thursday Morning Slimming World group at Rothwell Baptist Church every week, was awarded Gold status by the weight loss organisation thanks to the number of people she supports each week and the high level of service she provides to those members.

Caroline has helped more than 20 of her members to achieve their target weights so far this year and, with many more close to scoring their goals too, she is hugely proud of the difference she makes within her local community.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

She says: “While I’m the one receiving this award, it’s an achievement for everyone in the Rothwell group – they’ve absolutely gone for gold when it comes to their weight loss! So far this year they’ve lost more than 200 stone

Caroline Sykes collecting her Gold Award at the recent Slimming World Oscars

“Often people have pre-conceived ideas of what slimming clubs are like. And I’m delighted that our Slimming World group always surprises people – people might think losing weight is going to be about feeling guilty or ashamed, or worse being humiliated, but there’s no place for that at Slimming World. Everyone’s welcomed with kindness and given so much support – and we have lots of fun along the way too!

“They’re even more surprised when they find out about our healthy eating plan. Food Optimising has never been a diet or about going hungry, it gives members the freedom to enjoy naturally healthy everyday food in generous portions. It’s a way of eating you can keep up for good because you can still enjoy food and live your life.

“Seeing people discover that they can lose weight and that it doesn’t have to be a miserable experience is nothing short of magic. I truly believe I have the best role in the world. The support and training I’ve received from Slimming World has been second to none, and I love that they provide awards like this one to celebrate our achievements.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Slimming World is currently looking for highly motivated people who would like to inspire others to lead happier, healthier lives like Caroline. For more information on this flexible, rewarding role visit https://www.slimmingworld.co.uk/become-a-consultant

The Rothwell Slimming World group is held every Thursday Morning at 7.30am, 9am or 11am at Rothwell Baptist Church, LS26 0PG. To join pop along or for more information contact Caroline on 07882 317844