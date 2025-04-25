Get fit for summer from the comfort of your home

Top rental provider Grainger plc gives top tips for home work-outs if your building does not have a gym!

Fitness expert shares easy work-out top tips to exercise in your apartment

Property experts Grainger plc and fitness experts R1SE Yoga are joining forces to provide the ultimate “at home” workout plan, particularly useful for those who live in apartments, or with limited outdoor space.

If you don’t have access to a gym, Jen Downham, Yoga instructor at R1SE, located within Grainger’s Brook Place development, is helping you to turn tight spaces into fitness places with her top tips and tricks as she states: “Space should never be a barrier to staying active and healthy.”

Check out her favourite exercises.

Chair Squats

“Who says that bulky and expensive gym equipment is required for a beneficial workout? A simple chair in your apartment can be used for various exercises. Chair squats are perfect for strengthening your legs and core. Simply stand in front of the chair and lower yourself slowly until your glutes touch the chair and spring back up. If you want a challenge, try a chair squat hold, with your back against a wall or door. Bend your knees to 90 degrees and hold for a minute or more to feel some real fire in the legs!”

Chair Twists

“Another easy chair exercise is chair twists. Whilst seated, inhale and lift your arms, then exhale slowly and twist to your right-hand side. Inhale while coming back to the centre before repeating on the other side. This movement nourishes the spine and keeps it healthy and functional!”

Wall Push-ups

“All apartments have walls right? Wall push-ups aresimple yet perfect for improving upper body strength. Start by finding any free wall space and standing arm's length from the wall. Place your palms on the wall at shoulder height and perform push-ups.

Plank

“The plank is an excellent core strengthening exercise that can be done pretty much anywhere with many variations depending on the intensity desired. Begin in a tabletop position on your hands and knees, before lowering down to your forearms with your elbows stacked beneath your shoulders. Step your feet back until your body makes a straight line from shoulders to heels. To engage the abdominals, ensure you squeeze your core and think about pulling your belly button towards your sternum.

“Or try plank jacks, step alternate feet out to the side of your mat, for more intensity hop both feet wide and then back into a more central position.”

Mountain Climbers

“For mountain climbers, all you require is a small open floor space. Start in a classic plank pose and run the knees towards the chest one at a time, increasing the pace as you see fit. This is a great cardiovascular exercise yet requires no significant movement across the room.”

Instructor Jen Downham said:“At R1SE Yoga, we believe there's no space too small for a great workout and we ensure that every nook and cranny can be transformed into a corner of health and vitality.

“Our collaboration with Grainger weaves wellness into the fabric of everyday living, ensuring that a healthier lifestyle is always achievable, accessible, and affordable, no matter what size the apartment.

The UKs largest listed provider of rental homes, Grainger plc, offers exclusive gym spaces within its buildings for residents and partners with multiple independent fitness businesses, including R1SE, to provide residents with high-quality fitness facilities and classes.

Mark Churchard, Senior Resident Services Manager, from Grainger said: “Our partnership with R1se, amongst our other health and wellbeing partners, are of the utmost importance to us as we aim to support our resident’s wellbeing.

“This partnership is one that celebrates the power of community and the shared commitment to enhancing both physical and mental well-being. Since community is at the heart of everything we do at Grainger, supporting our residents to build a fitness community is an initiative we can get behind.”