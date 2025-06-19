Generosity shines: Leeds named one of UK's most charitable cities as 2025 JustGiving Awards seek nominees

Research has confirmed Leeds unparalleled generosity, revealing that the city has the one of the biggest hearts in the UK when it comes to supporting causes and others in need. A remarkable 76% of Leeds residents have actively engaged in fundraising over the past year, or plan to do so by year-end, highlighting the city's robust spirit of giving.

To spotlight the incredible acts of kindness happening across the city, the UK’s leading fundraising platform is inviting Leeds locals to nominate either themselves, family members, or community members for the 2025 JustGiving Awards.

Celebrating its 25th anniversary, JustGiving has decided to mark this significant milestone by giving its annual awards a special makeover for 2025, providing unique, memorable experiences for the winners as a thank you for their incredible generosity.

Pascale Harvie, President and General Manager of JustGiving said: “For 25 years JustGiving has helped people across the world raise over £7 billion for the causes close to their hearts.

Maya Tohid, Teen Fundraiser of the Year at JustGiving Awards 2024

“We are thrilled that the JustGiving Awards is back again this year, celebrating and recognising the amazing people that inspire all of us to make the world a better place.”

The nominations for the 2025 JustGiving Awards are now open and its judging panel is seeking inspiring individuals who have raised money for charity or a personal cause via JustGiving within the last 18 months.

Nominations will close on July 6th, and shortlisted finalists will be announced for a public vote on August 11th.

Pascale added: “Knowing Leeds incredible generosity from our recent research, we truly hope residents apply for recognition. With 8 in 10 people in the city already doing amazing things for causes they care about, it's time their selfless efforts were rewarded.”

To nominate a JustGiving fundraiser who has inspired you, visit: https://page.justgiving.com/justgiving-awards-nominations

To see how Leeds compares to other areas and explore the causes that matter most to local communities, visit: https://www.justgiving.com/about/25-years-of-giving