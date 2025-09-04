Fundraising gala supported by South Yorkshire homebuilder

David Wilson Homes recently donated £250 to support the annual Oughtibridge Gala event.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Yorkshire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Oughtibridge Gala, organised by the non-profit making Gala Committee, took place on Saturday June 28 and provided local residents with a variety of entertainment.

The event has been held successfully in Coronation Park for over 30 years, and raises funds for Oughtibridge Gala Events and Donations Charity, a registered charity.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

All funds raised by the charity through its community events go straight back into the community’s various projects, clubs, groups and good causes.

A typical street scene at Oughtibridge Valley

Abi Cone, Chairperson at Oughtibridge Gala Committee, said: “We would like to thank David Wilson Homes for its generous donation as well as taking out an advert in our Gala 25 brochure. This advert and donation went towards the printing cost of the brochure, enabling us to give more money away in charitable donations to local good causes.

“The day itself was warm and dry with around 4,000 guests enjoying the gala. We had 50 stalls from children’s toys, pet products, plants, various high-quality crafts and stalls highlighting local environmental issues. Thanks to the hard work from all the gala team, friends and family, as well as the North Sheffield Branch of the Air Cadets, the day was a great success and a beneficial day out for the local community.”

The day consisted of live entertainment, food and drink stalls, trade stands with local businesses, The Big Parade, a dog show, competitions, and much more.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

It took place near David Wilson Homes’ Oughtibridge Valley development in the village, where there is a range of three and four bedroom homes available.

A kitchen in a property at Oughtibridge Valley

Gavin Birch, Managing Director at David Wilson Homes Yorkshire West, said: “We are delighted to make a donation to the Oughtibridge Gala event to help support the local initiatives that contribute to the community spirit in the village.

“We hope our residents at Oughtibridge Valley were able to enjoy the day’s events, and we were pleased to hear the day was a great success.”

Surrounded by picturesque woodlands, the new community being built at Oughtibridge Valley has become a desirable place to live. Residents can take advantage of many fantastic amenities on the doorstep including shops, restaurants and local schools.

For more information about any developments in the area, visit the websites.