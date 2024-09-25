Fundraising event to support Leeds care leavers this Christmas

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Organisers need to raise £5000 for the annual Leeds Care Leavers’ Christmas Dinner through their first-ever public fundraising event, which is being held at Slung Low in Holbeck on Sunday 29 September, and online donations.

The Leeds Care Leavers’ Christmas Dinner team is hosting its first public fundraising event at Slung Low, Holbeck on Sunday 29 September 2024 from 3pm. The early festive-themed gathering – the ‘FUNdraiser’ aims to raise £2000 through ticket sales and activities - to support the 10th anniversary of this annual event, which provides a warm and welcoming Christmas Day for young care leavers.

There is a total fundraising target of £5000 to support this year’s event, with an appeal being made for an additional £3000 through online donations.

For the past decade, the Leeds Care Leavers’ Christmas Dinner has brought together care-experienced young adults aged 18-25 who might otherwise spend Christmas alone. Since its inception, the initiative has supported over 400 young people. With the growing need to maintain this event, organisers have decided to engage the public directly in this year's fundraising effort.

The Leeds Care Leavers' Christmas Dinner supports young people who would be spending Christmas alone

Lisa Holdsworth, TV writer and Chair of the Leeds Care Leavers’ Christmas Dinner, shared her excitement about the upcoming event: “We’re really excited to host our first public fundraising event for the Leeds Care Leavers’ Christmas Dinner. This event allows the community to come together, enjoy themselves, and help us ensure that no care leaver has to spend Christmas Day alone. The goal is to raise £5000 to provide a warm, festive, and safe Christmas for these young adults.”

Nick Miles, well-known for his role as Jimmy King in Emmerdale, will be the celebrity guest, drawing raffle prizes and participating in the afternoon’s activities. The ‘FUNdraiser’ will take place at Slung Low in Holbeck, with activities including a mystery bottle bag tombola, a quiz hosted by actor and comedian Carolyn Eden, and food including a festive cheese board. The event will also feature desserts donated by The Swine That Dines and a raffle with prizes including £40 worth of vouchers donated by Manjit’s Kitchen.

All the funds raised will go directly towards covering the costs of the Christmas Dinner, which include venue hire, food, presents, and transport for care leavers to ensure their safety.

Lisa Holdsworth reflected on the importance of the community’s role in past fundraising efforts: “Over the years, we’ve been generously supported by corporate sponsors, bake sales, and online appeals, but this is the first time we’ve held a public event. Leeds has always supported this initiative, and we’re proud to see the community come together once again for our 10th year.”

The Leeds Care Leavers’ Christmas Dinner is part of a national initiative, founded by poet Lemn Sissay.

In addition to this fundraising event, the team still needs to raise £3000 through online donations to reach their £5000 target. This funding is essential to keep the event running and to make sure care leavers in Leeds feel valued and supported on Christmas Day.

The Leeds Care Leavers’ Christmas Dinner works with Leeds City Council to identify care leavers who may wish to attend. Each attendee receives a bag of presents, including handmade items such as quilts by Quilts for Care Leavers, and both everyday and luxury items.

Lisa Holdsworth emphasised the importance of community support, not only through donations but also through volunteering: “There are plenty of ways for people to get involved, from helping with our Wrapathon in December to volunteering on Christmas Eve, Christmas Day or Boxing Day. We welcome anyone interested in contributing their time to support our efforts in making the Leeds Care Leavers’ Christmas Dinner a success.”