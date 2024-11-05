Fundraising arts exhibition for West Yorkshire charity determined to help millions of people

An Elland-based charity which could help millions of people has a fundraising art exhibition and sale in West Yorkshire this week (Nov 4-10).

Christine Beal cofounded My Mito Mission with her family and friends shortly before losing her daughter, Emma, to the little known condition Mitochondrial Disease.

It’s a complex condition but essentially mitochondrial are like little battery packs inside every cell in the body converting food into energy and if they don’t work properly they can have a major impact on people’s main organs, health and basic wellbeing.

Around one in 5,000 people suffer from the condition which makes Mitochondrial Disease one of the most common genetic ones. Symptoms can start at any age and can involve any organ in the body with Emma suffering severe problems to her heart and brain before sadly dying in 2017.

There is no known cure although research is ongoing.

Christine, of Rastrick, said: “We are passionate about raising awareness about the far-reaching potential of mitochondrial research as well as supporting those impacted. Our mitochondrial function underlays many, many common illnesses including cancer, dementia and stroke. It also underpins our general health and vitality. More research could bring treatments and cures for many conditions, not solely mitochondrial disease, and transform medicine.”

The art sale is now on at Culturedale Hub, Northgate House, off Wade Street in the centre of Halifax, HX1 1UR until this Sunday (November 10) from 10am to 3pm. It will then transfer online on 12th November until the end of the month.

All the work has been donated by the artists who include Darren Baker from Huddersfield who is renowned for being the official portrait artist to The Queen in 2011 and the official artist of the 2012 Olympic Games; Carol Banks from Brighouse who is known for her landscapes in oils, acrylics and pastels; Roger Davies who brings to life the charm of everyday scenes such as people, shopfronts, pubs and iconic buildings; Brighouse-based Matthew Evans who is inspired by buildings, landscapes, florals, sunsets, seascapes and townscapes and Barbara Place from Pudsey whose passion is painting flowers in watercolour.

One of the charity’s long-time supporters is Elland-based Gaggia UK coffee machine suppliers and managing director Raj Beadle is providing the iconic Gaggia coffee machines at the event.

For more on the art exhibition go to https://www.mymitomission.uk/art-for-mito-24/

From November 12 the artwork can be bought from this website https://www.mymitomission.uk/product-category/art-sale/