Fulford York care home residents enjoy games night with Beaver Scouts

Residents at Ouse View care home, in Fulford York recently enjoyed an intergenerational games night with a local Fulford Beaver Scout group.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Yorkshire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The event to celebrate Lord Baden Powell’s upcoming birthday anniversary took place on 27th February and the home welcomed a local scout group to enjoy music, games and activities with residents at the home. The group aged from 5 – 8 years, played a variety of games from giant snakes and ladders, connect 4 and balloon tennis!

The homes hospitality team provided a selection of delicious cakes and sweet treats for all to enjoy. To celebrate Lord Baden Powell’s Birthday each group member took home a specially `baked bun.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

General Manager, Rebekka Richardson of Ouse View, said: “The residents of our home enjoyed the games evening with our group of young visitors. The Beavers were able to show us what they learnt in their Cub Scout training and we heard stories from our residents from their younger days. As part of our varied life enrichment programme, we enjoy many intergenerational sessions with local groups, schools and nurseries”.

BHC

Our varied life enrichment programme keeps residents active, and provides a daily choice of engaging physical, mental and spiritual activities tailored to residents’ interests and abilities.

Ouse View care home is run by Barchester Healthcare, one of the UK’s largest care providers, which is committed to delivering personalised care across its care homes and hospitals. Ouse View provides residential care, dementia care and respite care.