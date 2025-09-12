From wedding bells to hiking trails – Leeds woman steps out for Starlight Hike

Hannah Mcgougan (28) will be taking part in Sue Ryder Starlight Hike Leeds on Saturday October 18, walking under the stars in support of Sue Ryder Wheatfields Hospice, where she proudly serves as part of the staff team.

Unable to take part in the 2024 event because it took place on her wedding day, Community Engagement Coordinator Hannah is delighted to be able to get involved this year. She shared why she wanted to make every step count: “I’ve seen first-hand the brilliant work the team does at Sue Ryder, supporting people and their families at such a difficult time in their lives.

“I’ve had a family member cared for at Sue Ryder Wheatfields Hospice as well and it’s great to know that the money raised from Starlight Hike Leeds will make sure Sue Ryder can continue providing expert care and support.”

She continued: “In my role as Community Engagement Coordinator, I go out and speak to a lot of different communities, so I hope that by taking part in the event, I’ll encourage others to join in too.”

Although new to the Starlight Hike, Hannah, who will be marking her first wedding anniversary on the day, is already embracing the spirit of the event: “I know a couple of people who took part last year, and I can’t wait, it looks like a fantastic evening out!”

“I’ve signed up with a friend and I’m looking forward to feeling a great sense of community. The whole event is a brilliant way to bring people together, giving them the chance to remember loved ones, and to enjoy an evening under the stars.”

Hoping to encourage others to get involved Hannah shared: “People should sign up to Starlight Hike Leeds because it is a fantastic opportunity to raise money for Sue Ryder, to help support the care the charity gives in our local community like from Sue Ryder Wheatfields Hospice. It is also a chance to do something different - a hike in the evening is exciting!”

Sue Ryder Starlight Hike Leeds is kindly sponsored by Amy Matthews Limited Property Management, with marshal points also sponsored by Skipton Building Society and Newstead & Walker Solicitors. Starting at Prince Henry’s Grammar School, friends and families are invited to come together and walk either a 5k or 10k route through the charming cobbled streets of Otley, all in memory of someone special. Along the way, participants can pause at a dedication area to reflect and remember loved ones, joining hundreds of others to celebrate the lives of those we love and miss.

Hannah is the Community Engagement Coordinator at Sue Ryder Wheatfields Hospice

Sign up and help Sue Ryder be there when it matters most. Every step helps fund expert, compassionate care for people at the end of life. To register or find out more, visit: sueryder.org/starlighthikeleeds

To find out more about how you or your company can get involved with fundraising at Sue Ryder Wheatfields Hospice, contact [email protected]

