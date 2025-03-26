Free NSPCC online learning sessions launched as part of multi-agency Leeds online safety campaign

A series of free online learning sessions exploring child safety resources have been launched as part of an online safety campaign in Leeds.

The virtual sessions are part of a campaign run by the NSPCC and key partners Child Friendly Leeds, Plus Net, West Yorkshire Violence Reduction Partnership, Leeds Rhinos and The Hamara Healthy Living Centre.

Announced at the West Yorkshire Violence Reduction Partnership and Vulnerability and Policing Futures Research Centre’s event this week, the virtual sessions are aimed at professionals and those working with children and their families in the city, to help boost their confidence in following their professional curiosity, their knowledge of online harms and knowing where to go for support.

The first session will take place on Tuesday, April 1, with the NSPCC’s Derek Johnstone outlining the latest online harms and risks. On Tuesday, April 22, a representative from the NSPCC’s Childline service – which has a base in Leeds – will explore the new Behind The Screens campaign and the resources available to young people and children that can be signposted to young people and communities.

Gail Sayles, NSPCC Local Campaigns Manager for the region, said four further sessions will take place in coming weeks as the multi-agency campaign continues.

She said: “This year-long campaign is a great way to provide resources and advice to support parents and professionals across the city, and to help keep children safe in their digital world.

“Working together with our partners, we aim to support carers and professionals to feel confident in discussing online safety with the children they know and work with, because having these conversations will help young people know they can always talk to someone about anything that is worrying them.”

Sam Clewarth is a Research and Evaluation Specialist at the Violence Reduction Partnership and said: “As technology continues to progress at pace, it’s important there is a greater understanding of the rapidly changing landscape, ensuring we keep children and young people safe from digital harms.

“Our work suggests that there remain some gaps in preventing and responding to the issues, and by working together in partnership we can find the necessary solutions. This means quickly recognising how children and young people interact with their online environment, and how we can best protect them from the potentially negative impacts.”

The campaign is also offering free online safety workshops to parents and carers, which can be booked via schools, businesses or community groups.

Part of the campaign will also see students at Leeds Trinity University create a film aimed at parents about online safety, which has been designed by young people from Leeds Youth Council and St Joseph’s Catholic Primary school in Morley.

To find out more or book a place on any of the online sessions, email [email protected]