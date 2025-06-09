Four-figure equipment grant boost for Harrogate hospice

The work of a busy Harrogate hospice has been backed with a four-figure equipment grant from developer the Banks Group.

Saint Michael’s Hospice provide a range of services for people living with terminal illness and their families across Harrogate, Knaresborough and surrounding communities.

As well as caring for people at their ten-bed inpatient unit at Crimple House, Saint Michael’s HOME service offers practical, social and emotional support to help people who wish to stay at home live with confidence, independence and dignity. Saint Michael’s family of services also includes Just ‘B’, providing specialist bereavement and emotional wellbeing support. This includes one-to-one sessions, schools support and their Hear to Help line.

The £1,700 Banks Group grant will cover the average cost of the essential disposable medical supplies that the hospice uses every month, including needles, syringes, cannulation equipment, dressings, tape, sterilising wipes and foam wash, as well as batteries to power equipment such as syringe drivers.

Founded in 1987, Saint Michael’s Hospice has seen demand for its services increasing significantly in recent years, while the cost of providing them has also risen sharply.

It only receives around 25 per cent of its annual running costs from the government and is dependent on the generosity of individual and corporate supporters to cover the rest through their fundraising, donations, grants and in memory giving.

Tony Collins, chief executive of Saint Michael’s Hospice, says: “We’re committed to ensuring that no-one faces terminal illness or bereavement alone. Our ageing population and the increasing reliance of our healthcare partners on our specialist services make our work more vital than ever, and means the demand for our care is growing.

“We achieved our goal of supporting 50% more individuals in 2024, even amid significant financial pressures, and we're already on track to meet and exceed that milestone again this year.

“With our charity mostly powered by donations and fundraising, we’re very grateful to the Banks Group. Support from our community is so important for us to continue to be there for those who need us and reach more people in the future.”

Jaimie Watson, inpatient services manager at Saint Michael’s Hospice, adds: “Every day, our team of nurses, healthcare assistants and doctors give compassionate, expert hospice care tailored to each patient when facing a terminal illness.

“Our staff get to know those staying in our hospice and their families, help them to feel as comfortable as possible and make special memories to cherish.

“But with rising costs and only 25% Government funding, we rely on the continued support from trusts, gifts in wills, fundraising, events and our charity shops to make up the 75% of our funds needed to keep providing our care.

“The Banks Group’s contribution towards the medical supplies for our inpatient unit will make an immediate difference and will allow us to continue delivering compassionate care for those who need it most.”

Kate Culverhouse, community relations manager at the Banks Group, says: "The Saint Michael’s team is always there to provide support of every kind to local people and their families as they deal with the most difficult of situations, and we’re proud to be part of its community of supporters.”

The Banks Group’s community funds are independently managed by Point North. Anyone from a community close to a Banks Group project who is interested in applying for funding from the Banks Community Fund should contact the company via its website enquiry form (www.banksgroup.co.uk/contact-us/) to find out if their group or project is eligible.