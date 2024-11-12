Football club kicks-off facilities facelift

A junior football club in Leeds is hoping to top the league both on and off the pitch after receiving support from a leading builders merchant.

Beeston Juniors has been a focal point of the grassroots sporting community in the city since 1986 and currently has 10 boys and girls teams between the age groups of under sevens and under 16s.

The clubhouse and pavilion at its Cardinal Square headquarters have been in need of renovation in recent times and Selco Builders Warehouse has now provided paint and accessories to enable the facility to be freshened up visually.

Lee Horsman, club secretary of Beeston Juniors, said: “We are hugely grateful to Selco for the donation they have provided.

From left, Lee Horsman, secretary of Beeston Juniors, with Chris Lowry, branch manager of Selco Leeds Roundhay

“Running a grassroots football club is very costly and the facilities at the pitches can often be neglected to ensure the youngsters are out on the pitch playing the sport they love.

“Selco’s donation has allowed us to spruce up our clubhouse and help make it a more welcoming environment for both our players and their families.

“We’ve been a big part of the local community since 1986 and donations such as this will ensure we are able to continue providing a service to local youngsters who want to be part of a football club.”

Around 200 children a week attend football training and games at Beeston Juniors, including a soccer school for children aged between five and six.

Selco has two branches in Leeds, one on Elland Road and one in Roundhay.

Chris Lowry, branch manager of Selco Leeds Roundhay, said: “We were only too happy to support the volunteers, players and parents at Beeston Juniors.

“We know it’s a big part of the local community and provides a real opportunity for youngsters to start out on their footballing experiences from a young age.

“The club does fantastic work and we hope our donation has played a part in helping achieve their mission of renovating their facilities.”

