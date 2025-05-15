Focus-Trust champions Mental Health Awareness Week across Its schools

Focus-Trust, a primary school trust operating in the North-West and West Yorkshire, is once again leading meaningful activities to mark Mental Health Awareness Week.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Yorkshire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

As part of the Trust's ongoing commitment to mental wellbeing, for the third year running, Focus-Trust CEO Helen Rowland will be talking to Year 6 children across the Trust.

Helen’s talk will focus on the importance of open conversations around emotions and mental health. Around 800 Year 6 pupils will take part in this live virtual assembly, fostering a sense of connection and shared purpose across the Trust.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

She will also reflect on her own journey with mental health, helping to break down stigma and encourage open conversations across all ages.

My Well-being Keyring

Each pupil will also receive a MY Wellbeing keyring, a small but powerful reminder that they are never alone, and that help is always available. The keyrings were created by the family of Matthew Young, a close family friend of Helen's, who tragically died by suicide in 2020 at the age of 17. They feature supportive messages and contact details for mental health organisations, and they are designed to be a reassuring presence in a child’s pocket or school bag as they go to secondary school in September.

Helen Rowland, CEO of Focus-Trust, said: “We know that mental health matters every day, but Mental Health Awareness Week gives us an opportunity to shine a light on it in a really focused way.

“At Focus-Trust, we’ve worked hard to create a culture where everyone, children and adults alike, feels able to talk about their feelings without fear of judgement.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“This week is about continuing to build those safe spaces, and reminding our pupils that talking about your emotions and asking for help is a sign of strength.”

Focus-Trust is a primary school trust based in the North West and West Yorkshire, with a vision of providing great schools at the heart of communities where children thrive, achieve, and succeed.