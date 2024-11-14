Flower festival and talent show will celebrate 140 years of Leeds West Hunslet Salvation Army

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A flower festival will kick off a weekend of celebrations to mark the 140th anniversary of Leeds West Hunslet Salvation Army.

The landmark birthday will be celebrated on Saturday 23 and Sunday 24 November at the church in Hunslet Hall Road with a Flower Festival followed by a Leeds West Hunslet’s Got Talent Show which will see people show off their unique talents on stage.

The events will be open to members of the public who are encouraged to come and learn more about the history of The Salvation Army and the community activities and ministry the church continues to provide today.

Major Cliff Allchin, who leads Leeds West Hunslet Salvation Army, said: “We would love to welcome you to help us not only mark the birth of Leeds West Hunslet Salvation Army but to celebrate what The Salvation Army continues to do for the community 140 years later.

Members of Leeds West Hunslet Salvation Army Band play at Pinderfields Hospital last Christmas Eve

“On Saturday between 10am and 2.30pm we are hosting a Flower Festival with performances from our band, songsters and special guests including the Lord Mayor of Leeds Cllr Abigail Marshall Katung. The flower displays will feature the ministry the Corps currently does. We’ll also delve into the history of the Hall and the Salvation Army within the West Hunslet community.

“On Sunday at 2.30pm we are looking forward to celebrating with a Leeds West Hunslet’s Got Talent Show. There will be a whole variety of talents on display for everyone to enjoy.”

William Booth set up The Salvation Army in the East End of London in 1865 with the movement reaching the West Hunslet area of Leeds on the 28 November 1884.

The first meeting place was in Charmouth Street, above some stables. It is reported that the horses could be heard munching their hay during quiet times in the services. In 1892, they moved to Alpha Street into a building which became the Alpha Street Picture House. Then in 1927 to Fox Terrace before relocating to its present residence in 1962.

Major Cliff said: “During those 140 years the ministry of The Salvation Army has remained constant. One of its mottos ‘Heart to God, Hand to Man’ describes its dual purpose of serving the Lord, and serving suffering humanity as it is best able to. At Leeds West Hunslet Corps (church) that continues today.

“We have Sunday worship with the band and songsters (choir) participating. We operate a charity shop four days per week, not just selling items at a low price, but also providing a listening post for many of its customers. We also run a food bank and a weekly three-course meal for pensioners to gather and share in fellowship.

“The Centenary brochure states ‘much has been written … of our past 100 years, and rightly so, because without it we have no present… but now we are starting a new era and must look to the future and continue to build the Kingdom of God in West Hunslet.’ Now, after 140 years, the same can surely be said as ‘we look to the future and continue to build the Kingdom of God here in West Hunslet’.”

For more information on Leeds West Hunslet visit https://www.salvationarmy.org.uk/leeds-west-hunslet or search for them on Facebook