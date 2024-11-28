Find the pawfect Christmas Gift for the dog lover in your life by sponsoring Domino at Dogs Trust Leeds

With Christmas shopping now on the agenda for many, Dogs Trust Leeds has the perfect gift for dog lovers – sponsoring one of the dogs currently in the charity’s care.

Dogs Trust’s ‘Sponsor A Dog Scheme’ is a meaningful gift for the canine connoisseur in your life. Not only will you be supporting the charity to care for thousands of dogs each year, but when you ‘Sponsor A Dog’ you will receive a sponsorship pack including a photo certificate of your chosen dog, photo postcards, a window sticker and fridge magnet. You will also receive updates from your pooch three times a year – at Christmas, on Valentine’s Day and in the summer.

With around 1,600 dogs in a Dogs Trust rehoming centre at any one time, gifting someone a ‘Sponsor Dog’ for just £1 per week can make a world of difference to dogs waiting to be adopted.

Currently, Dogs Trust has 21 dogs available for sponsorship. This includes Domino at Dogs Trust Leeds, a 10-year-old Lurcher who has been waiting for his forever home, having been found as a stray. He is lots of fun, playful and gets more affectionate the more you get to know him. He is very smart, loves to do his training, and being a foody means training is even better as he gets so much out of it.

Kelly Walker, Manager at Dogs Trust Leeds said: “We adore Domino, and I am sure the dog lover in your life will too. By sponsoring a dog like Domino, not only are you helping your chosen sponsor dog, but you are also helping us care for the hundreds of dogs being looked after in our 21 rehoming centres. The money raised through this scheme is vital in helping with all aspects of running our centre, from heating the kennels, providing treats and enrichment toys, training and behaviour support and any veterinary care required for our dogs.”

Each year, Dogs Trust finds homes for thousands of dogs. Most find their forever home within around six weeks, but for those that need love and support for longer, Dogs Trust is committed to caring for them and providing a happy place for them to stay for however long it takes.

If you are finding it tricky deciding which dog to sponsor, try the Dogs Trust quiz which might help you pick the pooch for you: https://dogstrust.typeform.com/to/AAZQLBhO

For more information on sponsoring a Dogs Trust dog visit: www.dogstrust.org.uk/support-us/sponsor