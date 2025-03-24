Final property at popular Leeds development is on the market

Redrow is selling its final property in New Farnley, three years after making its first sale.

Whitehall Grange, located off Whitehall Road, features 114 homes from Redrow’s sought after Heritage Collection, which are influenced by Arts and Crafts architecture and designed to blend well with the locality.

The development has been a popular choice among buyers, with its ‘best of both worlds’ location, being close to the centre of Leeds and with green space and woodland on the doorstep.

Steve Jackson, sales director at Redrow Yorkshire, said: “New Farnley is a popular area for commuters. It combines the best of town and country living, offering green space and woodland walks nearby, a host of local amenities including a modern community centre, and all the shops, bars and restaurants of Leeds close by.

“The final property at Whitehall Grange is the four-bedroom Cambridge, a sizeable family home of quality and character. With undeniable kerb appeal, it boasts a beautiful porch and hipped roof and sits on a brick plinth. As this is the final property at Whitehall Grange, we will consider part exchange for those with a property to sell who may be looking for a fast move.”

The Cambridge boasts an open plan kitchen, family and dining room which spans across the back of the home. There is also a separate lounge and utility and cloakroom. Upstairs, there are four double bedrooms, an en-suite to the main bedroom and a family bathroom. The current price of this property is £490,000.

“For buyers who may miss out on the final home at Whitehall Grange, Redrow is continuing to invest in the area with further developments in Leeds and Wakefield on sale and a new development of over 200 energy efficient homes in Huddersfield at Meadow Vale,” added Steve.

To find out more about the final property at Whitehall Grange call the sales team on 0113 537 3604 or visit https://www.redrow.co.uk/developments/whitehall-grange-leeds-162762