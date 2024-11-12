Film about Carribbean coal miners filmed in Yorkshire

We're All Black Down Here is a visually stunning film about the experiences of Caribbean miners in 1950s Britain.

The film explores the harsh realities of racism and segregation within the coal mining industry. The film is Inspired by the personal history of co-producer and writer Milly James, whose father was a coal miner and part of the Windrush generation. Jorden Myrie, fresh off BBC's Sherwood, stars as Morris, a black coal miner who has moved to Britain from Trinidad.

Director James Mellors, who grew up in Nottingham and has worked in the TV industry for over 10 years, says that "We’re All Black Down Here is a universal story that transcends its historical setting. The story places Caribbean men in an industry of which there is little documentation, and without stories like this one, the contribution made by black men working in British pits is in danger of being deleted from historical accounts".

Milly James, who has been trying to get the project made for 6 years is delighted that film has finally been shot, but she says the film needs help paying for the post-production costs. "The film was shot over 4 days underground at the Wakefield National Coal Mining Museum. We are now seeking funds for post production costs; including an editor, colourist, sound designer and composer. We are also looking for funding to support the promotion and marketing of the film and the cost of festival submissions".

Miners wash soot from their bodies

"Everyone involved with We're All Black Down Here is extremely proud of creating an authentic period drama on a very limited budget. If you want to support independent film, champion Nottingham industry and stories, we will be incredibly grateful for anything you can contribute to help us complete production".

The film crew comprised of the Midland's and Yorkshire's finest, varying in age, gender and experience. From the youngest Skye MacDonald a talented Make Up artist, to our oldest, Production Designer Stuart Hudson who has over 30 years experience in film, TV and music promos. With an exceptional cast including Jorden Myrie (Sherwood, Netflix's The Strays), Noah Valentine (Waterloo Road) and Joel Morris (Gentleman Jack), this film is set to be very impactful and exciting.

James Mellors has been inspired by Woodfall films from the 60s and director Steve McQueen "The film’s aesthetic will immerse audiences in the coal mine's claustrophobic yet beautiful environment. Employing abstract composition and imagery influenced more by photography than film, it will visually narrate Morris’ journey for acceptance".

The National Coal Mining Museum in Wakefield gave the production team full access to filming in the mine and trained miners where on set everyday ensuring the film crew were safe. The National Coal Mining Museum are involved in the production heavily and say "The film looks fantastic, we are very excited to see the finished edit".

Morris is confronted by another miner called John

The film needs help raising funds to pay for the post-production. There is a crowdfunding page on Greenlit that is currently active and taking donation - https://greenlit.com/project/were-all-black-down-here

Writer Milly James says "Your money will go to helping us complete the film's edit, find the best sound designer and colourist. We will also use the money for promotional posters and materials, as well as film festival entries which all add up".

This is an exciting time not only for independent British film but also stories about Black History, and we believe this story is urgently relevant and important to the times we live in. With your help, this inspiring and visually stunning film can be seen on the big screen. Help We're All Black Down Here get made by following the Greenlit link here - https://greenlit.com/project/were-all-black-down-here