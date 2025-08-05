Fighting Parkinson’s - local boxing gym trains Leeds patients for the first time

A first boxing class takes place this week with patients living with Parkinson’s disease, as they take powerful steps to keep fit and moving and fight back the symptoms of their condition through boxing.

The specialist neurological physiotherapy team at Chapel Allerton Hospital runs eight-week exercise and movement programmes for patients living with Parkinson’s across Leeds. These programmes are designed to support physical function, improve mobility, and build confidence in managing daily activities. Previous partnerships have included with Leeds Rhinos Foundation and the session with Trident Fitness is the session in what is hoped will be a longer-term partnership for the Boxing England accredited gym based in Morley.

The trial boxing session takes place this Friday, 18 July, at Chapel Allerton Hospital, on week seven of the programme, offering patients the opportunity to experience the benefits first-hand as part of managing their condition and making them aware of ongoing support in the wider Leeds community.

Ally Whelan, Specialist Neurological Physiotherapists at Leeds Teaching Hospitals NHS Trust, said:“There is a lot of evidence to support the benefits of boxing for people with Parkinson's, so I was keen to see what the team at Trident Fitness in Morley had to offer. I was so impressed by the sessions they are running and how they motivate the participants to work so hard. I was completely exhausted at the end."

Left to right – patient John Manard, patient Paul Sharp, Joe Gledhill (Director, Trident Fitness), Chris Halliday (Instructor, Trident Fitness), patient Michael Creedon, patient Mansukhlal Chudasama, patient David Brown, and Chris Walsh (Director, Trident Fitness

“I loved how they focus on what people can do, as opposed to what they can’t, and that they welcome people, whatever their fitness or challenges, into a really supportive community. Bringing the team to a fun session at the hospital is a great way to support our patients in making important connections that will help them when they are discharged from physiotherapy, and I hope this might be the start of an ongoing partnership with the gym.”

Joe Gledhill, Director of Trident Fitness said: “We’re passionate about making fitness accessible and meaningful for everyone and since April 2025, we’ve been running specialist group boxing sessions designed specifically for people with Parkinson’s in the community. These classes focus on improving balance, coordination, mobility, and confidence, together with providing a supportive and motivating environment.

“Working with people living with Parkinson’s has been incredibly rewarding. We enjoy putting our participants through their paces and gently pushing them out of their comfort zone in a safe, supportive environment. We’re proud to collaborate with Leeds Teaching Hospitals NHS Trust and bring these sessions into the hospital setting.”

Boxing-based fitness has gained recognition for its effectiveness in managing Parkinson’s symptoms, helping to improve motor skills, reduce the risk of falls, and support emotional wellbeing. Patients also benefit from the structure and social connection that group activity provides.