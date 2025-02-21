"Fantastic” Support for Yorkshire’s Give a Duck Foundation

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Give a Duck, a Yorkshire-based charity that supports local children who have been diagnosed with cancer, were delighted to receive a donation of £7,870 from the Morrisons Foundation.

The grant from the charitable arm of the supermarket has enabled Give a Duck to provide medical play kits to 1,000 children affected by cancer. The innovative kits will encourage children to reenact medical scenarios making the progress easier and more comfortable, helping them to make sense of the world around them through play.

Elaine Dunning said: "We're delighted to receive the fantastic support from the Morrisons Foundation. The feedback from families that have benefited from the medical kits we purchased [with the grant] has been absolutely brilliant.

“You can see from the wonderful pictures how these amazing medical kits provide understanding for the children and through play with Chemo Duck their own treatment becomes less frightening and a smooth and quicker process."

Finn and family enjoying a day out with Mr Duckie

In addition to the play kits, children undergoing treatment for cancer also receive a ‘Chemo Duck’, a cuddly toy that is fitted with medical lines and ports to mirror those of the child, helping them to understand how their treatment is administered.

One young patient to benefit from Give A Duck’s programme is Finn. Finn's Mum said: "We just wanted to thank the Morrisons Foundation and the Give a Duck charity again for our beautiful welcome pack. Myself and my husband honestly can't quite believe how powerful Mr Duckie is!

"Our son Finn has taken to his special duck instantly and insists we dress Mr Duckie in the morning and at night! We check his wriggly site. He even came on a walk with us in the Yorkshire Dales and borrowed Finn's sunglasses! And Dr Finn gave Mr Duckie a clean bill of health with his new doctor bag.

"Mr Duckie's arrival definitely made the Hickman line insertion as smooth as possible for Finn. We will be forever grateful for such a fantastic initiative to help us navigate this challenging, confusing time for Finn. Give a Duck charity is an amazing charity and Yorkshire based too! We will be spreading the word and supporting the charity in the future."

For more information on the work of Give a Duck Foundation or to offer support through a donation, please visit: https://www.giveaduck.org.uk/