Family to host sparkling charity ball to raise £10,000 for Candlelighters

The family of a Yeadon boy diagnosed with cancer ten years ago is gearing up to host a sparkling ball to raise £10,000 for Candlelighters.

Owen Pattison was diagnosed with acute lymphoblastic leukaemia in December 2014, aged seven, and underwent intensive chemotherapy to bravely battle his diagnosis.

The 17-year-old is now in remission and continues to attend Leeds Children’s Hospital for regular check-ups. Owen’s mum Michelle Pattison is organising a Pink & Sparkle Charity Ball on Friday 14 February 2025 at Yeadon Town Hall and aims to raise £10,000 for Candlelighters to mark the decade since Owen’s diagnosis.

Michelle, who owns All About You in Yeadon, said: “We have received incredible support from Candlelighters over the years, helping not only Owen but our whole family to cope through really difficult years. Owen’s doing really well now and we’re incredibly proud of him.

Owen Pattison when he was diagnosed acute lymphoblastic leukaemia.

“Given that it’s ten years since Owen's diagnosis, we wanted to do something special to help this amazing charity. Every penny raised will mean that they can continue to support families like ours. We’re forever grateful to Candlelighters and our Pink & Sparkle Ball promises to be a fantastic night with plenty of dancing, music and fun.”

Local businesses The Driving Academy, Morgan Wells Accountants, WebPhizix and Infinite Funeral Service have all sponsored the event. Sponsorship packages are still available and auction prizes are being sought.

Tickets for the Pink & Sparkle Ball, priced £50, include a welcome drink, three-course meal, DJ, choir, auction, photo booth and much more. For tickets and sponsorship details, call Michelle on 07544017433.