Eyes on success - preventing eye strain during exam season

As exam season ramps up, students across the country are spending longer hours poring over textbooks, revision notes and glowing screens. But while they focus on absorbing information, there’s one thing that is often overlooked – their eyes. Eye strain caused by prolonged reading or screen time can lead to headaches, blurred vision, fatigue and even reduced concentration, all of which can seriously affect exam performance.

Eye health experts Optegra Eye Hospital Bradford recommend a visit to your local optometrist this half-term, to check on eyes if your student is struggling with these symptoms.

Professor Clare O’Donnell from Optegra Eye Health Care says, “Artificial blue light created by screens and focused work without breaks contributes to eye strain and, as blue light is a high-energy visible light, it also affects the body’s circadian rhythm, our natural ‘body clock’.

“During the day, natural blue light from the sun wakes us up and stimulates us. But too much blue light exposure late at night from technology can disturb the sleep hormone melatonin, making it harder to go off to sleep.”

Take regular breaks to avoid eye strain

So what can parents do to protect eye health during this intense exam period, to help young minds stay sharp and focused? Follow Optegra’s practical advice and top tips to help bring eye comfort when it matters the most.

Build the ideal study environment - a few simple adjustments can go a long way

Provide good lighting (natural or warm, indirect lighting works best)

Position screens so the top of the monitor is at or slightly below eye level

Choose a supportive chair that keeps neck and spine aligned

Reduce screen glare by adjusting screen brightness

Increase font size, so eyes are not straining more than necessary

Sunlight reflecting from a screen may cause headaches and difficulty with vision, so avoid if possible

Create healthy eye habits

Use the 20-20-20 technique – every 20 minutes, look 20 feet into the distance for 20 seconds to help your eyes adjust and re-focus

Take blink breaks, deliberately blinking 5-10 times during each mini break to lubricate your eyes

Include handwritten revision where possible to reduce screen reliance and take regular breaks from close-up and focused work

Regular eye tests will ensure the correct prescription for focused screen time; and consider anti-glare coating on any prescribed glasses

Recognise the symptoms of eye strain - check for these common signs including:

Headaches or brow pain after study sessions

Blurred or double vision especially when changing focus

Sore, itchy, dry or burning eyes

Difficulty concentrating or frequent blinking

Professor O’Donnell continues: “Daylight is vital for the healthy growth of eyes so we should all get plenty of fresh air and spend time outside whenever possible.

“Whilst spending too much time online can have a real impact on eyes, it is a myth that tablets, gaming consoles and computers damage eyes – they don’t. But because we are concentrating on the screens we only blink as little as three or four times a minute, rather than the normal 20 or so times. This makes the eyes dry out.

“Dry eyes can be a sign of Computer Vision Syndrome, now recognised as a valid eye condition.”

For more information about eye health, visit www.optegra.com

