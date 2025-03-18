Expert gives safety advice over new wave of burglary tactics in North Yorkshire

Colin’s Sash Windows is urging homeowners to take extra precautions as a new spate of break-ins using blowtorches has been reported across the north of England.

Criminals are exploiting weaknesses in uPVC front door security by using high-powered blowtorches to weaken locks, making traditional entry points vulnerable.

Thieves melt away part of the door in order to access the internal lock within the door. uPVC and composite doors are most vulnerable to this method, as the material surrounding the lock easily melts away under the intense heat.

Blowtorches are being used to break into homes in the north.

North Yorkshire Police are investigating three recent overnight burglary attempts that occurred in the Acomb area of York, where offenders had tried to steal car keys for vehicles parked on driveways.

There have also been recent burglaries and attempts reported in Chorley, Bradford and Stockport.

Colin Greenslade, Founder of Colin’s Sash Windows, advises homeowners to take some simple steps to enhance security and protect their homes against blowtorch attacks.

He said: "High-security locks should be a first port of call, as standard locks can be vulnerable to heat attacks. Installing anti-snap locks prevents easy entry.

“Windows can also be a target, so upgrading to laminated security glass makes forced entry more difficult. You should also think about smart home security, as motion-activated cameras, alarms and exterior lighting will be a deterrent.

"When I first heard about this new wave of burglary technique, I was horrified. At Colin’s Sash Windows we specialise in high-quality, secure uPVC sash windows with modern, high security features. All the front doors we sell come with anti snap locks. When the bad guys see these, they move on. For homeowners looking to enhance security without compromising aesthetics, we offer expert advice and tailored solutions."