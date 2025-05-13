Exciting new cycling scheme opens up Scarborough’s Cinder Track for all

The pilot will enable greater access to the popular cycle route and footpath and the opportunity to experience Wild Eye’s ‘Old Friends’ sculpture trail, which was installed along the track up to the Scalby Beck viaduct in March 2025.

Free-to-use bikes have been provided to the Gallows Close Community Centre and Yorkshire Coast Sight Support by Community Interest Company, Scarborough and Ryedale Community Cycling. Featuring a range of adult and child bikes, including some which have been adapted for those with additional access needs, and safety helmets, the scheme aims to improve health, wellbeing and connection to nature through the exploration of the track.

Caroline Hill, Wild Eye Project Manager at Yorkshire Wildlife Trust, said: “It’s been a pleasure to work with Scarborough and Ryedale Community Cycling, Yorkshire Coast Sight Support and the Gallows Centre to facilitate this partnership. The Cinder Track is a rewarding place to explore, with nature and wildlife in abundance. By providing free-to-access bikes for a range of users we hope to encourage local communities to enjoy all the benefits, including the new art trail.”

The Cinder Track is an important green corridor for wildlife between Scarborough and Whitby. A variety of wildlife including badgers, deer, swifts, tawny owls and rare wild orchids can be spotted along the track at different times throughout the year.

Rob Brown, Scarborough and Ryedale Community Cycling, said: “As soon as we heard about Wild Eye we were keen to be involved. The Cinder Track, as well as being a beautiful wildlife corridor, provides a fantastic off-road opportunity to cycle all the way between Scarborough and Whitby.

“By providing free access to bikes, including some adapted to meet the requirements of riders who would struggle with a regular 2-wheel bike, the project will encourage more people to come and enjoy the art installations along the route. The fact that the bikes will also be available for other community usage as well, is an added benefit, providing sustainable travel options and reducing carbon emissions”.

Kimmie Avison, Chief Executive Officer for Gallows Close Community Centre, said: “We are delighted to have been asked to be a part of the new cycling scheme, with funding given from Wild Eye to purchase a new bike shed and the bikes have been kindly provided by Scarborough and Ryedale Community Cycling. We hope to encourage the use of the free bikes by local residents and young people, offering free chaperoned cycling day events as well as the opportunity to participate in a bike ability training course.

“We are really looking forward to starting this new scheme, safety helmets will be provided and there will also be a bike maintenance person on site to fix any basic repairs, such as punctures, bike chains and brake checks.”

Adapted bikes for those with additional access needs are available to hire for free, and can be booked from Yorkshire Coast Sight Support, in partnership with Beyond Housing, via their website, https://ycss.org.uk/.

Non-adapted bikes are available to hire for free from Tuesday to Saturday. To book, visit Gallows Close Community Centre in person, call 01723 378102, email [email protected], or message through the Gallows Close Centre Facebook page.

As part of the Wild Eye project, a collaboration between Yorkshire Wildlife Trust and arts-science organisation Invisible Dust, artist Emma Smith was commissioned to create a series of multi-sensory art pieces. Co-produced with the local community and developed through conversation with naturalists and academics, these works support a diversity of species and explore the benefits proximity to nature can bring to human health.

Wild Eye is funded by the Towns Fund drawn from the Ministry of Housing, Communities and Local Government administered through North Yorkshire Council and supported by the Scarborough Town Board, specifically assigned to the development of a nature, art and culture offer in Scarborough. The funding aims to promote year-round tourism and assist with local economic regeneration. For more information about Wild Eye projects and installations, and upcoming engagement events, please visit www.wildeye.org.uk.

