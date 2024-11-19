Event to showcase new homes in Huddersfield

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

A new development of over 200 energy efficient homes will be coming soon to Huddersfield.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Yorkshire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Eager house hunters can find out all about Redrow’s latest development Meadow Vale, located off Bradford Road, at a special preview event.

Each of the 222 private sale homes at Meadow Vale will benefit from electric vehicle charging points, and will be gas-free, with heating and hot water provided by air source heat pumps. All will be from Redrow’s hugely popular Arts and Crafts inspired Heritage Collection.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The preview evening will be held on Thursday, December 5 from 4pm to 7.30pm at Redrow’s development The Glade at Woodland Vale in Tingley.

A representative image of the Harrogate lounge

During the event Redrow’s sales team will be on hand to showcase site plans and house type layouts, using industry leading technology to provide virtual tours of the development and individual homes.

The first homes at Meadow Vale, due to be released in January 2025, will include a selection of three and four-bedroom homes including The Warwick, Stratford Lifestyle, Cambridge and Marlow.

The Warwick, one of Redrow’s most popular designs has an open plan kitchen diner which spans the rear of the home, plus a separate lounge and cloakroom. Upstairs there are three bedrooms, an en-suite to the main bedroom and a family bathroom.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Cambridge boasts an open plan kitchen, family and dining room across the back of the home, as well as a separate lounge, utility and cloakroom. Upstairs, there are four bedrooms, an en-suite to the main bedroom and a family bathroom.

A representative image of the Harrogate kitchen

Sales director for Redrow Yorkshire, Steve Jackson, said: “We are committed to creating a thriving new community in Huddersfield and hoping to take the first reservations at our event in Tingley.

“As with all Redrow homes, these properties have a high specification, but these will also come with thicker insulation, energy efficient appliances and smart home technology, all of which can make homes more sustainable.

“We look forward to welcoming potential purchaser to our special launch evening. Our team will also be able to offer advice on Redrow’s Help to Sell scheme and explain how we can make the buying process simple, smooth and stress-free.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Eco Electric houses at Meadow Vale will have lower carbon emissions when compared to houses with traditional gas boilers meaning energy bills will be lower – almost £1,982* less per year than in an older home - and all designs will feature underfloor heating to the ground floors.

Meadow Vale is positioned on the edge of a well-established residential area so new homeowners will benefit from excellent existing local amenities such as Asda and Morrisons plus superb transport links to Huddersfield town centre that is less than five miles away down the A641.

In addition to much needed new homes, the development will also inject £4.7 million of funding into the local community, agreed as part of the planning process through section 106 contributions.

For further information or to register your interest in the homes at Meadow Vale visit: www.redrow.co.uk/developments/Meadow-vale-162826

*Figures from the HBF’s Watt a Save report https://www.hbf.co.uk/policy/wattasave/