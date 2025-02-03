Essential delivery for Leeds Children’s Hospital

Surgeons at Leeds Children’s Hospital are celebrating the delivery of new robotic equipment that will help save young people’s lives.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Yorkshire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Luma Foundation raised over £78,000 to purchase the essential equipment, which will help to train surgeons on the latest robotic procedures. The Yorkshire Property Charitable Trust donated £10,000 towards the funding total, alongside a £10,000 grant from the Kusuma Trust.

Commenting on the plans, Alex Duckett, chair of the Luma Foundation, said: “The Luma Foundation works to generate vital funding to purchase cutting-edge medical equipment. In addition to improving surgical training, this technology will shorten recuperation and surgery times for Yorkshire's paediatric and neonatal units.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"It’s great to see the positive reaction from the team at Leeds Children’s Hospital, which spurs us on to our next fundraising target.”

(left to right): Dr Navad Alizai and Alex Duckett.

The funds were used to purchase a Laparo Apex machine, a hybrid laparoscopic simulator that blends virtual reality and hands-on module training. It allows surgeons to practise laparoscopic surgery with minimally invasive techniques. A simulated laparoscope and actual laparoscopic tools allow for realistic training.

Dr Naved Alizai is a consultant paediatric surgeon at Leeds Children's Hospital with an interest in gastrointestinal and liver surgery. He is an experienced keyhole surgery specialist, a proctor of robotic surgery for the UK and Europe, and a member of the team that provides supra-regional service for liver diseases - one of only three in the UK.

The latest interventions mean more complex operations and shorter surgery times for children, which ultimately means less time under anaesthetic and, therefore, a faster recovery.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Luma Foundation aims to raise £500,000 to fund equipment purchases. It holds fundraising events and seeks partnership opportunities with businesses across the region.

Dr Naved Alizai concluded: "Charitable funding enables hospitals like Leeds Children’s Hospital to access cutting-edge technology that transforms patient care. The Luma Foundation’s incredible efforts in raising over £78,000 have brought us closer to achieving remarkable outcomes, particularly for our youngest and most vulnerable patients.

"This funding doesn’t just provide equipment; it empowers our surgical teams to refine their skills and deliver safer, faster, and more effective procedures. With continued support, we can push the boundaries of what is possible in paediatric surgery, making a profound difference in countless lives.”

For more information or to donate, visit https://lumafoundation.org.uk/