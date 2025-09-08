Emergency essentials kits work £3,000 packed by Amazon for people fleeing domestic abuse

Free emergency essentials kits for people fleeing domestic abuse have been packed and delivered by the team from Amazon in Wakefield in partnership with West and North Yorkshire police, and the Employer's Initiative on Domestic Abuse.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Yorkshire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

EIDA and 40 volunteers from Amazon in Wakefield provided 100 grab bags to West and North Yorkshire Police, who will issue them to people who have had to leave their homes at short notice. Police forces are often the first point of contact for people impacted by domestic abuse.

Cllr Maureen Cummings of Wakefield Council was also in attendance, in her capacity as the new Violence Against Women and Girls (VAWG) Champion and as part of efforts to reduce domestic violence in the district.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The kits containnew mobile phones with credit, toiletries, including sanitary towels, toothbrushes and toothpaste, non-perishable snacks, emergency children's items, notebooks, writing materials, a whistle, and a mini torch. Amazon sourced the items and packed the kits in partnership with the Employer’s Initiative on Domestic Abuse.

40 volunteers packed grab bags for donation.

Speaking on the initiative, Amy Marshall from North Yorkshire Police, said: “Having to leave home to avoid abuse is an unfortunate reality for too many people. When they come to us, we want to assure them that they are safe, supported and heard. These kits from Amazon and EIDA give us an additional way of supporting people.

“Because of these kits, we can give people back some independence while we investigate the abuse. Phones are often required as evidence in these cases, so having a backup is incredibly important for helping people keep in touch with their support networks during stressful circumstances.

“Thank you to the Amazon team and EIDA for taking the initiative to put together the emergency kits.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Gill Fedorov, General Manager from Amazon in Wakefield, added: “Being a positive presence in the community means meeting the needs of the people living there. Providing emergency essentials kits for people impacted by domestic abuse in our area is our way of saying that we are standing with our neighbours when they’re in need.

The packs contain new mobile phones with credit, toiletries, including sanitary towels, toothbrushes and toothpaste, non-perishable snacks, emergency children's items, notebooks, writing materials, a whistle, and a mini torch.

“When you live securely, it’s easy to take the items in the kits for granted. But in such challenging circumstances, they become essential items to help people make it through a tough time. We’d like to thank the Employer’s Initiative on Domestic Abuse and West Yorkshire Police for helping with this initiative.”

If you or someone you know is a victim of domestic abuse, please consider reporting it. If you are in danger or need support right away, please call 999.

You can report domestic abuse through the online crime reporting service here: https://www.northyorkshire.police.uk/ro/report/domestic-abuse/a1/report-domestic-abuse/