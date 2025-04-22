Ellis is ‘the right dog’ to transform an autistic child’s life

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Meet Ellis. In just a few months, he will be helping an autistic youngster to navigate through life.

The Labrador, who turns two in July, is being trained by the Sheffield-based Support Dogs charity.

The organisation trains and provides assistance dogs to help autistic children, and adults with epilepsy or a physical disability, to live safer, more independent lives.

Ellis has recently passed his four-week assessment and has been ear-marked for Support Dogs’ autism assistance programme.

Trainee support dog Ellis amongst the daffodils

Very soon, he will be matched up with a client and their family, who are on the charity’s ever-growing waiting list.

Joe Dickinson, a trainer with Support Dogs, is overseeing Ellis.

He said: “Ellis has such a nice temperament – he is such a nice dog, really affectionate and if a child needed that sort of comfort, I think Ellis would be the right dog for it.”

Additionally, Ellis is a large dog, which makes him ideal for ‘bracing’, which dogs on Support Dogs’ autism assistance programme are taught to do in case of the child ‘bolting’ off from their caregivers, which half of those diagnosed with autism tend to do.

Trainee support dog Ellis

Describing what Joe loves about Ellis, he added: “He’s just lovely, he’s just a big puppy really.”

Ellis loves being around other dogs, with Joe admitting dog distraction is something the pair need to work on.

However, he is confident that Ellis will sail through his training, to become a life-changing autism assistance dog and a lifeline for one lucky youngster and their family.

When not training at Support Dogs’ training centre, Ellis, who is partial to a bit of carrot and lamb lung, is looked after by a volunteer foster family in the Millhouses area.

“He loves the kids he lives with,” said Joe.

“I’ve dropped him off there and the kids say ‘We’ve missed you so much, Ellis!’”

To find out more about the incredible work of Support Dogs, please visit supportdogs.org.uk or call 0114 2617800.