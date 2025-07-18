Ellie Dyer's Journey: From struggling to strong—how Slimming World transformed her life

A slimmer who transformed her life by losing more than 2 stone is using her success to shape a whole new career helping other people change their lives and achieve their weight loss dreams too.

Ellie Dyer joined her local Slimming World group in Halton just over 3 years ago and dropped over 2 stone in just a year achieving her target weight and retaining it becoming a Diamond Member.

Now, she has trained as a Consultant for Slimming World, the UK and Ireland’s largest group-based weight loss organisation, at their national training academy in Derbyshire. Members at the group are getting ready to welcome Ellie as their new Consultant when she takes over the group on 22nd July 2025.

When she found herself in the aftermath of an unhappy marriage, Ellie never anticipated the toll it would take on her well-being. Emotionally drained and overwhelmed, Ellie noticed something more physical happening too: she began to put on weight. What started as a coping mechanism for stress and loneliness gradually turned into a cycle she felt powerless to break. But that was just the beginning of her journey.

As Ellie adjusted to life post-divorce, she was determined to regain control of her life—physically and mentally. However, the global lockdown that followed only made things harder. Stuck at home with fewer opportunities to exercise, more access to comfort foods, and the general anxiety of the world around her, Ellie found herself spiraling. The weight continued to creep on, and she felt trapped. It was as though the world was moving in one direction, and she was stuck in place, watching it all pass by.

“Support is really the most important thing. It all starts with feeling that you’re not alone. I couldn’t have lost over 2 stone without the weekly help, encouragement and understanding of my own Consultant and group. As someone who has lost weight myself, I know the challenges people can face, which is why, along with the group, I will be there to support every one of my members all the way to their chosen target weight. Setting targets, sharing recipes and other ideas, and working together as a group to overcome challenges and celebrate success is so important to a successful

journey. That’s why, at my Slimming World group, there’ll be tons of support, encouragement and fun.

“Before joining Slimming World, I’d tried so many different ways to lose weight, but I’d always get tired of restricting what I ate. I thought I was destined to struggle with my weight for the rest of my life, but when I came to Slimming World it was different. I never felt like I was on a diet. The eating plan encourages you to eat lots of tasty, filling foods like pasta, rice, potatoes and lean meat and fish, you’re never hungry and so you don’t feel like you’re missing out.

“Slimming World isn’t just about changing what you eat. Becoming more active is important too. Our Body Magic physical activity support programme helps members build activity into their daily routine at their own pace. Everything counts from walking to gardening to washing the car. I love walking my friends dogs.

Ellies’ Slimming World group will be held at Halton Christ Church every Tuesday over three sessions at 4pm, 5.30pm and 7pm from 22nd July 2025. For more information or to join Ellies group either pop along on 22nd July 20025 or call her on 07813 156316.