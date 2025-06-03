Helen Marsden, Di Thompson, Susan Kraus and Peter Thompson.

Four gardens in Shiptonthorpe will open to the public to raise money for charity on Saturday, June 7 and Sunday, June 8.

The gardens are part of the National Garden Scheme's ‘Gardens Open For Charity' initiative that raises millions of pounds annually.

Langdale End is an eclectic maze-like garden with a mix of contemporary and cottage garden styles.

It features tropical plants, an Asian-inspired garden, water features, and a pond.

Wayside has interesting planting in a variety of garden areas, with developing vegetable and fruit growing areas with a greenhouse.

Oranmore is a surprising 'hidden garden' divided into two distinct areas. It features decorative architectural plants and carefully chosen herbaceous perennials.

York House is a wildlife-friendly garden with a bit of everything, including prairie-style and cottage garden planting, an edible garden and the chatter of chickens.

“We're proud to share our garden with the public to raise valuable funds for the charities supported by the National Garden Scheme, and it's good to see four gardens opening. It makes for a good day out for people,” said Di Thompson, who has opened Langdale End for 12 years.

“Thanks to the generosity of garden owners, volunteers and visitors, we have donated over £74 million to nursing and health charities since 1927 and raised over £3.5 million in 2024 alone. We’re very grateful to the generous gardeners of Shiptonthorpe for helping us to achieve this,” said Helen Marsden, National Garden Scheme county organiser for East Yorkshire.

The combined entry cost to all four gardens is £8 for adults and free for children. Tickets are available online at https://bit.ly/ShiptonthorpeNGS and from all four gardens. Light refreshments will be served in the Village Hall on Station Road on both days. Parking is in the Village Hall and on the Playing Fields.

The gardens will be open between 11am and 5pm on both days and proceeds from entry fees will go via the National Garden Scheme to nursing charities, including Macmillan Cancer Support, Marie Curie, Hospice UK, and The Queen's Nursing Institute.