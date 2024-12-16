East Leeds Social Enterprise celebrates funding boost

A local community organisation based in East Leeds is celebrating after successfully applying for funding.

The East Leeds Project is celebrating after netting a donation from Persimmon’s Community Champions initiative.

The East Leeds Project is a not-for-profit, Community Interest Company, which uses art as a social action, believing everyone should experience the positive impacts of creativity.

Their work includes workshops, events and art installations such as the Moon Palace, a mobile observatory and artwork that brings together art, science, and community engagement. This donation will help expand their reach, offering more opportunities for residents to engage in meaningful activities.

Moon Palace

Councillor Deborah Coupar, Deputy Leader of Leeds City Council and Persimmon West Yorkshire Managing Director, Christopher Hull met Kerry Harker and Claire Irving from the East Leeds Project to formally present a cheque for £3,000.

Councillor Debra Coupar, Labour, Temple Newsam, said: "I was delighted to attend the recent cheque presentation from Persimmon as they very generously donated £3,000 to the East Leeds Project - a local visual arts project - and I'd like to thank them for their donation.”

Christopher Hull, Managing Director of Persimmon West Yorkshire, said: "We are delighted to support the East Leeds Project through our Community Champions programme. This donation will help further their incredible work to foster creativity among different communities."

Claire Irving, Communities Director, East Leeds Project, said: "This is such a welcome investment in what we're trying to achieve as part of our community. The funding from Persimmon will enable us to continue our mission of working together with communities in East Leeds to create beautiful cultural experiences."

Leeds City Council, Deputy Leader Councillor Deborah Coupar, and Christopher Hull, Managing Director Persimmon West Yorkshire, present a cheque to Kerry Harker and Claire Irving from the East Leeds Project.

For more information about the East Leeds Project, visit eastleedsproject.org.

To find out more about Persimmon’s Community Champions initiative and apply for funding, visit: persimmonhomes.com/community-champions-2024