East Ardsley welcomes new nursery!
Domi Domingo already has a branch in Kirkstall Leeds, and was keen to recruit from the local workforce for its Est Ardsley branch. Area manager Emma Murphy-Keen explained, ‘Our nursery brand is a little bit different to most nurseries. We try to be as environmentally friendly as possible, so recruiting from the local community has kept our carbon footprint down. We also offer organic food and are registered with the SOIL association. We are proud that we can offer home made healthy meals in the nursery, which cater for all dietary requirements'.
'The support from the local community has been fantastic and we have had lots of enquiries about places.’
Domi Domingo offer children a forest school experience and will be opening a large play area to the rear of the nursery for children to explore natural resources and activities.
Director Indre Deksnyte explained the importance of this, ‘Children get a lot of sensory experiences outside, and this supports children’s overall development. I run a non profit making forest school nursery in Lithuania where outdoors is promoted and children are learning about opportunities and to take risks. I was keen to embed this approach in Kirkstall and East Ardsley.’
Places are still available at the nursery and parents can book a show around or reserve a place at www.domidomingo.co.uk