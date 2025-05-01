Don’t let fly-tippers cost you hundreds of pounds this Bank Holiday

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Residents and business owners in Leeds are being warned they could be fined hundreds of pounds if their rubbish is illegally dumped by rogue waste operators.

The warning from sustainable waste management company Biffa comes after the government this week announced a fresh purge on waste crime and fly-tipping.

Biffa estimates up to 34 million tonnes of waste is disposed of illegally every year in the UK – costing local authorities £1 billion to clean up.

The crackdown announced by Environment Secretary Steve Reed on April 30 means rogue operators who dump waste illegally could have their vehicles crushed – and face up to five years in prison.

Fly-tipping

But households and businesses in Leeds – one of the UK’s fly-tipping hotspots – could also be fined up to £600 by their local council if it’s their waste that’s dumped.

Some of the most common fly-tipped items include fridges, freezers, mattresses and sofas, along with building waste like carpets, bricks and wooden off-cuts.

To help residents and businesses stay compliant, Biffa has produced the following 4-point checklist to ensure they hire only legitimate waste operators:

Are they authorised to carry waste?

Ensure that your provider is legally registered to collect your waste. Ask to see their authorisation or search the public register online.

Do they have a waste transfer note detail?

A waste carrier must complete a Waste Transfer Note when removing waste from a home or a business. This ensures a clear audit trail from when the waste is produced until it is disposed.

Where is the waste going?

Your waste supplier is responsible for transporting your waste to an authorised recycling, recovery or disposal facility. Ask them for transparency on the destination of your waste.

Is there documentation for certain hazardous substances?

Even if a waste operator has a licence, and a valid transfer note, they need additional licences to carry certain types of waste such as some paints, batteries and oils which are subject to hazardous waste regulations and require specific paperwork.

Carla Brian, Biffa’s Head of Partnerships, said: “The government’s announcement encouraging councils to get tougher with waste criminals is a welcome move for communities across the UK experiencing the blight of fly-tipping.

“Over the Bank Holiday weekend, many people will be clearing out their sheds, garages, lofts and outbuildings ready for summer. But whether you’re a business owner or a householder, you must ensure that any waste collected from your property is handled by a legitimate operator and complies with the relevant legal requirements.

“Our checklist can help you take a diligent approach to proper waste management to mitigate risks of fines. By doing so, you are also supporting the efforts against illegal waste activity and its devastating environmental and social impact.”