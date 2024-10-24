Doncaster young people build career skills with Supported Internships at Amazon

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

A group of young people from Doncaster have boosted their careers by taking part in Supported Internships at the Amazon fulfilment centre on Doncaster iPort.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Yorkshire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Amazon launched its Supported Internship programme in 2021, to help young people with special educational needs and disabilities (SEND) gain work experience and skills as they transition to employment.

In 2023, Amazon started to work with DFN Project Search to expand the programme, combining classroom education and practical experience to provide a rounded experience for interns.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Kieran Herbert, Alex Osazere and Jeanie Ruston-Walker have all taken part in Supported Internships at Amazon on Doncaster iPort. They now all have permanent roles there.

Kieran Herbert

They shared what they learned through the programme to inspire others to take part.

Kieran shared: “I didn’t believe in myself before I got a job at Amazon. Now I’m confident about what I can do, dedicated to my job and changed for the better.

“I used to travel to Amazon with someone, but now I’m confident enough to get the bus on my own. My mum’s commented that I’m more settled, and I know that’s because I’m using my hands and thinking whilst I’m learning.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“It felt good to be offered a job at Amazon after completing my Supported Internship,” said Alex. “My proudest achievements are getting the certificate saying I’d graduated and being told there was a job for me – that was great. It was a boost to my confidence.”

Alex Osazere

Jeanie shared how supported people made her feel at Amazon: “It’s been great to make new friends in a new place. I like being part of a team and working with other people, and everyone’s been nice and supportive.”

Amazon Doncaster General Manager, Gill Fedorov, said: “It’s been great to have Kieran, Alex and Jeanie complete their Supported Internships at Amazon in Doncaster alongside the rest of their cohort. We loved having them on the team throughout their internships and were pleased to welcome them to the team as they joined us as employees! Hosting a graduation ceremony for the group was the perfect way to for us to celebrate the programme together.”

Since 2021, there have been over 50 Supported Internship interns based in Amazon operations sites across the UK.

There’s more on Amazon’s commitment to being an inclusive employer for people with disabilities at https://www.aboutamazon.co.uk/news/diversity-equity-and-inclusion/amazon-disability-confident