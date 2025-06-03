Doncaster Amazon team packs hundreds of literacy kits to donate to families in need

Employees from Amazon’s fulfilment centre on Doncaster iPort have come together to pack 800 literacy kits filled with items for a charity initiative supporting families in need across Doncaster.

The literacy kits, which contain items like a Roald Dahl book and bookmark, were packed by 60 Amazon volunteers and donated to The Junction Multibank.

The Junction Multibank was co-founded by former Prime Minister Gordon Brown and Amazon UK in 2024.

The Multibank is a community donations hub, offering support for families experiencing poverty across the region. It gives surplus essentials like clothes, hygiene products, school uniforms and bedding donated by businesses like Amazon directly to those in need. The products are redistributed via the lead charity partner, The Junction Foundation, to charity groups and care professionals who give them directly to people in need, when they need them.

Kitting events for The Junction Multibank also took place in Amazon’s fulfilment centres in Stockton-on-Tees and Gateshead.

These events took place alongside further kitting events in Amazon buildings across the UK during the May – Amazon’s Global Month of Volunteering – with the aim of packing and donating over 1,400 essential kits to the Multibank network.

Global Month of Volunteering is an initiative that aims to help the communities where Amazon employees live and work. In May, thousands of Amazon employees volunteer alongside their colleagues, adding to the company’s efforts to support its local communities throughout the year.

Angelika Piliszko is an employee at Amazon’s fulfilment centre on Doncaster iPort and took part in the packing event. She said:

“Being able to support The Junction Multibank alongside my colleagues this month was a special experience. I’m proud to work for a company that uses its resources to make life better for other people. I include myself in that, as the time I was given to take part in the volunteering allowed me to be more involved in supporting my community in a way I couldn’t do outside of work. It’s great to have that dedicated time to give to others and do that alongside my peers.”

Simon Nott, manager from The Junction Multibank, added:

“The Junction Multibank has become a valued source of help for people in our community who need a boost to get by. Amazon’s continued support means we can increase the reach of who we provide for, meaning that we can give individuals, families and other charities in the area exactly what they need, when they need it. The fruits of Amazon’s volunteering campaign prove what people can achieve when they come together for a cause, and we’re very pleased with the result. Thank you, team!”

Community donations and employee volunteering are just two of the ways Amazon supports the communities where it operates. Amazon co-founded the Multibank initiative with former UK Prime Minister Gordon Brown to support families in need. The initiative has donated more than 7 million surplus goods to over 600,000 families across Scotland, Wales, Greater Manchester, London, Tees Valley and Birmingham.

Amazon has supported more than one million students across the UK with free STEM education programmes through Amazon Future Engineer and helps community organisations transport meals and other essentials to families in need through its pro bono logistics programme, Amazon Local Good.

Amazon partners with Comic Relief and is the official home of the charity’s iconic Red Nose. Together with its employees, customers, and partners, Amazon has raised over £4.8 million to fund projects that support people across the UK, and around the world.

