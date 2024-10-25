dō deli restaurant at DoubleTree by Hilton Sheffield City launches new family-friendly offer during Half – term

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Newly opened DoubleTree by Hilton Sheffield City, located on Bramall Lane, has announced a family-friendly offer at its new in-house dining concept, dō deli, for the upcoming half-term, offering a free cookie or doughnut with every main course ordered from the kid’s menu.

The hotel's innovative dining concept, dō deli, aims to offer a delightful treat for families dining with children, and, as part of dō deli's promise to provide a welcoming dining experience for both hotel guests and the local community, the offer will be valid during the upcoming half term between 28 October to 1 November.

Families can enjoy a range of options at dō deli, from all-day bakery and deli offerings to "dōlicious" pizzas and smash burgers. The menu features locally sourced ingredients and artisan baked goods, supporting sustainable practices and local producers.

Pronounced "dough”, dō deli is an innovative bar and dining experience that combines sustainable craftsmanship, local purchasing, and rich European bakery traditions. Located inside the DoubleTree by Hilton Sheffield City hotel, dō deli offers a diverse menu made fresh daily with the finest ingredients, all served in the home-like ambience of the hotel.

dō deli restaurant, located inside DoubleTree by Hilton Sheffield City on Bramall Lane.

James McDevitt, general manager at DoubleTree by Hilton Sheffield City, said: "We're delighted to offer this special deal to families visiting dō deli during the school holidays.

“Our Sheffield City hotel has been chosen as the first location to launch Hilton's dō deli concept, and it has been great to see the positive response from our guests and locals so far.

“As a new part of the Sheffield community, we want to create a welcoming environment for everyone, including families, so that they can enjoy quality time together over delicious food, with a little extra sweetness for the little ones."

The dō deli concept has been created by StiR Creative Collective, Hilton’s in-house consulting and development arm, reimagining hotel food and beverage with dynamic, relevant, and commercial solutions. Dō deli is the first StiR concept to launch in the Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA) region. StiR Creative Collective has already completed several noteworthy projects in the Americas region, including Conrad Orlando, Signia by Hilton Atlanta Georgia World Congress Center, Virtu Cafe and Día at Canopy by Hilton Toronto Yorkville in Toronto, Canada, Rosebay and The Nineteenth at Hotel 1000 Seattle, LXR Hotels & Resorts in Seattle, Washington, and CALLA at Hilton Garden Inn Monterey in Monterey, California.

To make a reservation at dō deli, visit www.dodeli.com, email [email protected] or call 0114 321 4400.

To learn more about dō deli including future plans to expand, visit: www.dodeli.com