Disability minister pays tribute to Support Dogs’ paw-vision to keep people working

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

A senior employment minister heard first-hand the endless ‘paws-ibilities’ assistance dogs can give to help people remain in work.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Yorkshire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Sir Stephen Timms, minister of state for social security and disability, was given a tour of the Sheffield-based Support Dogs charity headquarters, where he met some superhero pooches and discovered how they help ensure a more inclusive world for their owners.

Support Dogs trains and provides assistance dogs to help autistic children, and adults with epilepsy or a physical disability, to live safer, more independent lives.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Among those benefitting from an awe-inspiring support dog is Andrea Jack, whose disability assistance dogs, Nikey and predecessor Ruby, have ensured she continues to excel in the workplace.

Sir Stephen Timms MP with Support Dogs trainer Joe Dickinson and trainee support dog Biscuit

Andrea, 52, has an inflammatory form of arthritis called ankylosing spondylitis, which up until around a decade ago, had been controlled by anti-inflammatory drugs.

She also has psoriatic arthritis, a severe, chronic condition which affects the joints and skin.

Labrador/Poodle/Golden Retriever cross Nikey is following in the pawprints of retired Ruby, whose help extends from supporting her with day-to-day tasks, such as helping her to get undressed and emptying the washing machine, to assisting her in the workplace.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Andrea, who moved from Sheffield back to her native Wigan, is a customer experience manager for global precision medicine firm Diaceutics plc and Ruby has accompanied her to Ireland and Northern Ireland to attend various work meetings. Nikey is being trained to do the same.

She said: “It would be almost impossible for me to travel for work without Nikey, and Ruby before her. I wouldn’t be able to be independent while staying in hotels at all. For instance, she helps me to get undressed at the end of the day, and picks up my walking stick.

“The only other option would be to ask a colleague to help – and who would want to do that?

“Ruby and Nikey have completely changed my life and I’m forever grateful to Support Dogs.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sir Stephen also met Support Dogs client and trustee, Grainne O’Connor, who has Multiple Sclerosis.

The 56-year-old’s support dog Rupert and predecessor Tori have helped her manage her workload and travelling through her academic studies, which include a PhD thesis on the effects of support dogs on people with MS.

Grainne said: “The dog doesn’t get rid of a long-term disability or condition, but it makes it endurable in the best possible way.”

The ministerial visit comes as Support Dogs faces an overwhelming demand for its services, with the charity set to launch a capital appeal to raise money for a brand new national training centre, in the Hillsborough area.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

It also follows the Department of Work and Pensions launching a ‘Work Well’ scheme in 15 areas including South Yorkshire, to become part of new £64 million pilot to deliver joined-up work and health support.

Sir Stephen said: “The extent to which assistance dogs can remove barriers for people is remarkable – whether helping children with autism to live independently or supporting their disabled owners to remain in work.

“Many disabled people face barriers which can make it harder to live full, independent lives. We will work with them to ensure their voices are at the heart of our plan to reform health and disability benefits.”

To find out more about the work of Support Dogs, please visit www.supportdogs.org.uk or call 0114 2617800.