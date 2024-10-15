Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A selection of detached homes has been released for sale at Redrow’s development in Tingley.

The Glade at Woodland Vale, located off Haigh Moor Road, is a 64-acre development which will eventually consist of almost 300 new homes.

The properties are all from Redrow’s sought after Heritage Collection, which are influenced by Arts and Crafts architecture and designed to blend well with the locality.

Homes on the development’s second phase include the three-bedroom Stratford Lifestyle and Oxford Lifestyle and four-bedroom properties The Marlow, Harrogate, Cambridge and Shaftesbury.

Inside an Oxford Lifestyle

The Oxford Lifestyle has an open plan kitchen / dining area with a separate utility, cloakroom, lounge and an integrated garage. The first floor has three double bedrooms, each with its own en-suite. The main bedroom also has its own dressing room. Prices currently start from £465,000.

The Harrogate boasts an open-plan kitchen dining and family room, with a separate utility room, cloakroom and lounge. Upstairs there are four double bedrooms, an en-suite and dressing area off the main bedroom, and a family bathroom. Prices currently start from £550,000.

“The Glade at Woodland Vale is proving to be a very popular development and offers something for everyone. The location is perfect, we are creating swathes of open space, including meadows with wildflower and grassland areas, pollinator friendly planting, a community orchard and play areas.

“New and existing footpaths will connect homes to Haig Woods and surrounding residential areas, offering residents the perfect opportunity to explore and enjoy the outdoors.”

The Glade at Woodland Vale

The sales office and three show homes are open daily from 10am to 5.30pm.

For further information on The Glade at Woodland Vale visit www.redrow.co.uk/developments/the-glade-at-woodland-vale-162807 or call the sales team on 01924 961116.