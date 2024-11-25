Darlington funeral home invites the community to Christmas memorial service

A Darlington funeral home will be leading a special memorial service to support those grieving this Christmas.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Yorkshire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

On Tuesday, December 10, Co-op Funeralcare Darlington, based in Memorial House, will be hosting the Christmas memorial service at St Cuthberts Church from 7pm-9pm.

The service will be led by Reverend Stephanie Price, vicar at St Cuthbert's Church.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

There will be Christmas poetry readings, carol singing, and an opportunity for guests to light a remembrance candle as well as place a message on the memorial tree.

Co-op Funeralcare

Refreshments will be available following the service – including tea, coffee, and mince pies – and team members will be on hand for a friendly chat.

Eddy Miller, Funeral Service Manager at Co-op Funeralcare Darlington, said: “We’re delighted to invite the community to our Christmas memorial service. It’s a great opportunity to create a special space for reflection, remembrance, and healing, while honouring loved ones who have sadly died.

“We hope to bring comfort to those grieving this festive season – a time that often emphasises family and togetherness. For many, this Christmas might be the first without a loved one, so whether a chat over a minced pie and cup of tea with one of the funeralcare team or lighting a candle as a mark of remembrance – we hope to make a difference to those grieving this Christmas.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We look forward to seeing both new and familiar faces at the service, and on behalf of us all at Co-op Funeralcare, I wish everyone a very happy Christmas.”

Please contact Co-op Funeralcare Darlington to book a place at the Christmas service on [email protected] or 01325 968 644.