Darlington funeral home invites the community to Christmas memorial service
On Tuesday, December 10, Co-op Funeralcare Darlington, based in Memorial House, will be hosting the Christmas memorial service at St Cuthberts Church from 7pm-9pm.
The service will be led by Reverend Stephanie Price, vicar at St Cuthbert's Church.
There will be Christmas poetry readings, carol singing, and an opportunity for guests to light a remembrance candle as well as place a message on the memorial tree.
Refreshments will be available following the service – including tea, coffee, and mince pies – and team members will be on hand for a friendly chat.
Eddy Miller, Funeral Service Manager at Co-op Funeralcare Darlington, said: “We’re delighted to invite the community to our Christmas memorial service. It’s a great opportunity to create a special space for reflection, remembrance, and healing, while honouring loved ones who have sadly died.
“We hope to bring comfort to those grieving this festive season – a time that often emphasises family and togetherness. For many, this Christmas might be the first without a loved one, so whether a chat over a minced pie and cup of tea with one of the funeralcare team or lighting a candle as a mark of remembrance – we hope to make a difference to those grieving this Christmas.
“We look forward to seeing both new and familiar faces at the service, and on behalf of us all at Co-op Funeralcare, I wish everyone a very happy Christmas.”
Please contact Co-op Funeralcare Darlington to book a place at the Christmas service on [email protected] or 01325 968 644.