Dancing queen residents take centre stage at Garforth care home ABBA tribute day

Residents at HC-One’s Augustus Court Care Home in Garforth, West Yorkshire, recently enjoyed a lively and heartwarming day filled with music, laughter, and community spirit during a special ABBA tribute event.

Both floors of the care home came together to celebrate in true 70s style, with residents and staff donning fancy dress and dancing the day away to classic ABBA hits. The tribute act brought the energy and sparkle of the iconic pop group straight to Augustus Court, creating a nostalgic and joy-filled atmosphere that had everyone singing and smiling.

The festivities didn’t stop with music. The care home welcomed visiting family members and some furry friends in the evening, adding to the warmth of the day. The kitchen team contributed to the celebration with delicious refreshments and freshly baked scones, ensuring everyone was well looked after.

As part of the week’s social activities, residents also took a trip out to the Forget Me Not Café, where they enjoyed drinks, treats, and a friendly chat in a relaxed setting, continuing the theme of connection and community.

Lynn Robinson, Home Manager at HC-One’s Augustus Court Care Home, said: “This was such a memorable day for everyone at Augustus Court. Seeing the joy on our residents’ faces and watching them dance, laugh, and reconnect with their families and each other was incredibly special.

“Events like these reflect our commitment to enhancing the lives of our residents through engaging experiences, meaningful moments, and a strong sense of togetherness.”

For more information on HC-One homes in your area visit www.hc-one.co.uk/carehomes.