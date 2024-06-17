Dad and daughters make leap of faith for charity

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A father from Otley was joined by his daughters on a skydive to raise money for an important cause.

Fathers Day weekend saw 5 members of the Parkin family from Otley make a skydive in aid of Parkinson's UK.

Dad, Richard, was diagnosed with the disease in 2015 and he and his 4 daughters Kelly, Naomi, Alex and Maia flew from Shotton Colliery Airfield before jumping from 10,000 feet.

They have raised nearly £4000 from the jump and Richard said "I am so proud to have done this with my girls on Fathers Day Weekend and we all would like to say a massive thank you to everyone who has supported us."

Parkinson's currently has no cure so the support for Parkinson's UK is vital.