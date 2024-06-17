Dad and daughters make leap of faith for charity
Fathers Day weekend saw 5 members of the Parkin family from Otley make a skydive in aid of Parkinson's UK.
Dad, Richard, was diagnosed with the disease in 2015 and he and his 4 daughters Kelly, Naomi, Alex and Maia flew from Shotton Colliery Airfield before jumping from 10,000 feet.
They have raised nearly £4000 from the jump and Richard said "I am so proud to have done this with my girls on Fathers Day Weekend and we all would like to say a massive thank you to everyone who has supported us."
Parkinson's currently has no cure so the support for Parkinson's UK is vital.
More information about the work carried out by Parkinson's UK can be found here.
