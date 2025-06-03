Cygnet’s Supported Living in Leeds shortlisted for national award

Cygnet Social Care’s Supported Living in Leeds has been shortlisted for the Stars of Social Care Awards 2025 in the Mental Health Specialist category, in recognition of the service’s commitment to improving lives through person-centred care.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Yorkshire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Mental Health Specialist Award celebrates individuals or teams in the care home sector who demonstrate exceptional skill, awareness, and leadership in supporting people with debilitating mental health conditions.

Cygnet’s Supported Living in Leeds, which opened its doors in January 2024, is the fourth Cygnet Social Care service to be shortlisted in these national awards.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Developed in partnership with Leeds City Council, Cygnet’s Supported Living in Leeds, is an 18-bed service designed for adults with learning disabilities and complex needs. The facility includes 14 self-contained apartments and four bungalows, providing a safe and supportive community-based environment for people transitioning out of hospital or long-stay services.

Cygnet Supported Living in Leeds

Adrianne Evans-Faulkner, Service Manager, said: “In a little over a year, Gotts Park has transformed into a vibrant and nurturing home. The service has received glowing feedback from residents, families, and professionals alike, particularly for its ability to manage complex behaviours and support individuals in achieving independence.

“To be shortlisted again, after winning ‘Service of the Year’ at Cygnet’s staff awards, is truly an honour.

“Each member of staff here is a valued and dedicated part of our family. We always put the people we support first, ensuring they are on a safe and empowering path towards their goals. Being a leader of such an exceptional, hardworking team is a privilege.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“The service has already seen remarkable progress in the individuals we support. Many residents who arrived with high levels of challenging behaviour are now thriving, thanks to the resilience, empathy, and dedication of the staff team.

“One strength that every staff member shares here is resilience. We’ve created a place we’re all proud of. Residents are respected, empowered, and supported with warmth and passion. Staff bring out the best in everyone.”

The winners of the Stars of Social Care Awards will be announced at an awards ceremony on 21 June, at the London Marriott Hotel Regents Park.