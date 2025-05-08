Crofton woman walks from capital to coast to raise awareness of 'life changing' hearing dogs

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A Crofton woman, Lisa Jones, is gearing up to tackle the London to Brighton Ultra Challenge on 24 and 25 May, walking 100km non-stop over 24 hours to raise awareness and funds for the charity Hearing Dogs for Deaf People.

The London to Brighton Ultra Challenge begins in Richmond and spans the North Downs, crossing the Surrey and Sussex countryside before heading over the South Downs and finishing on the Brighton coast. Participants can either walk, run or jog the route.

Lisa, 38, joined Hearing Dogs for Deaf People last year as Regional Training Manager for the North of England. She said: “Before I joined, I hadn’t heard of the charity. “But since I’ve been here, I’ve seen first-hand the life-changing impact our dogs have on deaf people’s lives – helping them stay safe and feel less isolated. I’m hoping my challenge will help spread the word about the charity’s work.”

Lisa and two friends will begin walking at 8am on Saturday and they will aim to finish by 10am Sunday by walking, jogging and running the 100km route. Along the way, they will be supported by her friend Karina’s husband with food, and changes of shoes and clothing.

Lisa with her rescue dog Stanley

Although Lisa admits she hasn’t followed a strict training plan, she stays active by playing tennis several times a week and walking her rescue greyhound, Stanley. She has also previously run a marathon and completed a 50km walk, so understands the challenges involved.

“Inevitably the physical side will be tough, but in my experience, it's much more about the mental challenge of putting one foot in front of the other,” she said. “The silence through the night will be my biggest challenge. I’m the kind of person who needs to keep my brain busy.

“The key will be breaking up the 24 hours into different phases,” explained Lisa. “To start with, we'll be having a good chat and a catch-up. When we’re running, the time will go quickly, and the rest of time I’ll listen to music.

“What motivates me most is raising awareness,” she added. “Everyone has their reasons for doing this, and I want to make sure people know about Hearing Dogs for Deaf People. That’s what will keep me going.”

Anyone wanting to support Lisa and donate to Hearing Dogs for Deaf People, can visit her JustGiving page at: www.justgiving.com/page/lisa-jones-1733441398477