Crimes in West Yorkshire care homes skyrocket by 43% as figures hit five-year record high

The number of crimes committed in care homes and nursing homes in West Yorkshire is the highest it has been in five years with ‘violence against a person’ accounting for 60% of all recorded offences.

Data obtained by Legal Expert under Freedom of Information laws reveals a total of 4,485 crimes have been committed in a care home setting in West Yorkshire since 2019, with figures soaring by 43% between 2020 and 2024.

By far, the most common type of offence recorded by West Yorkshire Police was ‘violence against a person,’ of which there were 2,705 instances.

These could include; hitting, slapping, punching, kicking, hair-pulling, rough handling and scalding, according to the Social Care Institute for Excellence (SCIE)

Care Home Crimes - West Yorkshire

Arson and Criminal Damage were the second more prevalent, with 483 on record since 2019.

A total of 448 theft crimes were also recorded in West Yorkshire care homes as well as 275 public order offences which could include; intentionally causing harassment, alarm or distress and using threatening, abusive, or insulting words or behaviour.

The force also logged some 248 sexual offences in West Yorkshire care homes which could involve, sexual assault and rape.

Earlier this year, in January, a care home in Ilkley was placed into special measures after a CQC (Care Quality Commission) inspection found a “risk of harm and neglect.”

Care Home Crimes by year - West Yorkshire

Inspectors found that staff at Troutbeck Care Home had an “uncaring” attitude, with residents not given enough food or protected from “repeated assaults” by a resident.

Sheila Grant, CQC deputy director of operations in the North, said “standards had been allowed to slip” at the home.

She said; “A poor culture had developed among staff at all levels, with some displaying a disregard for people’s health and welfare which placed people at risk of harm and neglect.”

The care home was rated inadequate by the watchdog and the West Yorkshire home subsequently made the decision to ‘close voluntarily.’

Police figures show a worrying trend of rising crime rates in care homes across West Yorkshire.

Legal Expert’s investigation revealed a 43% jump in the number of criminal offences from 2020 to 2023/24.

West Yorkshire Police who cover Bradford, Calderdale, Kirklees, Leeds and Wakefield, recorded a total of 1,243 crimes in care home and nursing home settings in 2019/20.

Figures then dipped around the time of the coronavirus lockdowns to 894 in 2020/21. Since then, the crime rate has increased year after year.

Between 2021/22, the force logged 1,029 crimes, followed by 1,319 the next year. This last year, between 2023/24, figures are at their highest in five years - totalling 2,090.

West Yorkshire Police confirmed a total of 439 arrests for crimes in care homes over the last five years - which equates to 10% of recorded offences.

Since 2019, a total of 242 arrests have been made for ‘violence against the person’ as well as 97 for arson and criminal damage.

A further 29 arrests were made for burglary crimes and 23 for public order offences.

Sexual offences led to another 23 arrests, while 8 were arrested for theft.

Arrests were also made for possession of weapons (5), drug offences (4), vehicle offences (2) and robbery (1).

