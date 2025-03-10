Crest Nicholson launches community book swap in Sprotbrough, in celebration of World Book Day

Local housebuilder Crest Nicholson has helped inspire the love of reading by launching a community book swap at its Copley Park development. The initiative was launched to coincide with World Book Day, which encourages more children and families to find the fun and enjoyment in reading.

Residents from Copley Park and the wider community are invited to visit the sales office and simply bring a book, take a book and enjoy! To help start the collection the sales team provided a series of nature-based children’s books and are encouraging people to donate pre-loved books for others to enjoy.

The community book swap offers a fantastic opportunity to find the next great read while promoting sustainability by allowing residents to repurpose their books locally.

Vanessa MacNee, Sales and Marketing Director for Crest Nicholson in Yorkshire said: “I’m excited to launch this community book swap which aims to inspire a love for reading, especially in younger generations, with research from the National Literacy Trust showing that children's enjoyment of reading is at its lowest level since 2005.

Creating a Community Book Swap on our developments is just one example of how we aim to deliver positive impacts in the communities in which we operate. I look forward to seeing residents taking advantage of this exciting new facility.”

Copley Park is located in the village of Sprotbrough, and just a 10-minute drive from Doncaster city centre. Prices start at £350,000 for three bedroom home, £425,000 for a four bedroom home and £500,000 for a five bedroom home.

You can find out more by calling 01302 713622 or visiting the website.