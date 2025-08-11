Councillor Warneken and Green Hammerton community tackle fly tipping

Fly tipping is a common problem across the country.

Green Hammerton recently had a bad dump of rubbish, including sofas and boxes of paperwork, on 6 August. When local people called Green Party Councillor Arnold Warneken, he brought everyone together to get it dealt with quickly.

It was a real team effort from the community to get the rubbish cleared up: a local resident took pics and reported it, Parish Councillor Claire Jeffrey provided local knowledge so that enforcement could find it, and North Yorkshire Council’s Enforcement turned up promptly. When enforcement came to clear it up and realised the scale of the problem was bigger than they were expecting, local company JC Trees did their bit for the community and came to the rescue with a machine to load everything on to the truck.

Cllr Warneken said: "It shows a total lack of respect for the countryside, environment and the community. It’s the taxpayers who pay to clean it up. Hopefully there’s enough evidence to take forward a prosecution.

Councillor Arnold Warneken with Pat Berry from North Yorkshire Council Waste Team

But this event also reminds us what a fantastic community we have, as so many people took time to help sort out this mess. A big thank you to all those people, and to JC Trees for giving their time too.”

Claire Jeffrey, local Parish Councillor said: “How depressing and disappointing that people feel they can act in this manner without considering our community. We’re very grateful to Cllr Warneken for all of his efforts to resolve the situation.”