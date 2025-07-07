Cops & Cars: Meet your favourite TV cops and see incredible emergency vehicles from TV and film at a free charity event

Ever find yourself engulfed in a police car chase, on TV, that is? Well, now’s your chance to meet your favourite cops and their cars from the small screen in real life at an annual car meet.

Cops & Cars is back once again this year, fundraising for mental health charities.

There'll be a range of emergency service vehicles, military vehicles, and cars of all types — all in support of Andy’s Man Club and PTSD 999.

Special guests on the day include familiar faces from Channel 5’s Police Interceptors, Traffic Cops, and Motorway Cops — including organiser Ben Pearson and Tim Scothern, Road Wars legends Pat & Carl (Sky 1), Graham Cole OBE (better known as PC Tony Stamp from ITV’s The Bill) and The Mathewson’s from Bangers & Cash.

Organiser, and former star of Channel 5’s Traffic Cops, Ben Pearson, said: “Being a traffic cop was my dream job. I love cars and motorbikes but my mental health was suffering.

“I left my job but you never leave the car community. I’m a petrolhead at heart. I wanted to do something positive with my experience, which is why I came up with the idea of setting up my own charity 1965 PTSD Awareness.”

1965 was Ben’s collar number during his time as an officer for West Yorkshire Police.

He added: “I founded Cops & Cars four years ago because we wanted to combine my love of cars with my history in the police force.

“It’s got bigger and better each year, with fans coming from all over the country to meet their heroes and see their favourite emergency vehicles.

“Cars are a great way to start the conversation about deeper topics like mental health.”

Sponsors for the event include Nextbase, Safe&Sound, Motorfinity, Bespoke Detailing, plus EPS Security who all enable Cops & Cars to be a free family-friendly event.

Cops & Cars takes place at The Motorist on 2nd August 2025 from 9am - 4pm. The event is free to attend. Parking is also free.