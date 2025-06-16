Copmanthorpe community boosted by local housebuilder support

A leading housebuilder, renowned for its five-star customer service, has pledged its support to two community events in Copmanthorpe.

Miller Homes, which has begun construction at its Knights Manor development in the village, has donated funds to the Copmanthorpe Carnival and helped local dance school Attitude Dance who will be hosting its annual show at the Grand Opera House in nearby York on 21st June.

“Miller Homes is all about building communities and supporting existing communities and we are delighted to partner with these two worthy events which benefit so many people in the village,” said Debbie Whittingham, Regional Sales Director, Miller Homes Yorkshire. “Both encourage community engagement for young and old alike, and we hope the sun shines for the carnival and the dance show runs smoothly for all participants.”

Copmanthorpe Carnival runs from 27th June to 5th July with a series of events taking place during the week. Carnival Day takes place on Saturday 5th July and all proceeds from the event will be donated to Copmanthorpe Recreation Centre.

Attitude Dance is a local school which has members from 3 to 35 and offers classes in a variety of dance types including tap, street, contemporary and commercial.

“Events and clubs such as these are at the heart of many communities and we are very pleased to support them so these annual traditions can continue,” said Debbie. “We shall look forward to getting know more people in the village and local area as we move to our sales centre at the development later this summer.”

Knights Manor is located on Tadcaster Road, Copmanthorpe, York, YO23 3UL, however sales are currently being handled from the housebuilders Langley Gate development just a short drive away.

A range of two-, three-, four- and five-bedroom homes will be built with a selection of three- and four- bedroom homes currently available and priced from £379,995.

To view all available homes and offers visit https://www.millerhomes.co.uk/new-homes/yorkshire/knights-manor-york.aspx