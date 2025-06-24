Colleagues tackle Total Warrior in memory of teammate

Colleagues from Bradford-based GXO Logistics took on the Total Warrior Great Northern Mud Run in Leeds last weekend in memory of their much-loved team member and friend, raising over £1,500 for Sue Ryder Wheatfields Hospice.

Hannah Shah, HR Advisor, and Adam Donald-George, Head of Ecommerce, organised a group of 16 team members from across the company to get stuck into the 12km challenge, in memory of their colleague, Darren Ellis, who was cared for by the team at Sue Ryder Wheatfields Hospice at the end of his life.

Hannah shared what inspired everyone to fundraise for Sue Ryder: “Darren was a much-loved colleague and friend to many here at GXO Logistics. We wanted to do something that would bring people to together in his memory, and to raise money for the charity that provided vital care and support to Darren and his family at such a difficult time. The Total warrior event was great fun and definitely a challenge. We were all covered in mud by the end but all still smiling!”

Spurred on by their success Hannah the rest of team are already keen for their next challenge to honour Darren’s memory and to continue fundraising for Sue Ryder Wheatfields Hospice.

Clare Humphreys, Community Fundraiser at Sue Ryder Wheatfields Hospice, said: “I would like to extend a heartfelt thank you to Hannah, and the whole GXO Logistics team, for supporting Sue Ryder Wheatfields Hospice with their impressive efforts at the Total Warrior event last weekend. Their valuable contributions ensure we will be able to keep providing vital care and support to people when they need it most. We’d love to hear from any other companies who would like to get involved, team challenges are a great way to build camaraderie whilst making a meaningful difference for Sue Ryder.”

To find out more about how you or your company can get involved with fundraising at Sue Ryder Wheatfields Hospice, contact [email protected]