Clarks Steps into Trinity Leeds with Brand-New Store Opening

Global footwear brand, Clarks, has opened its new store at Trinity Leeds, marking a celebratory return to the heart of the city centre.

The opening was commemorated with a ribbon-cutting ceremony, and comes at a milestone moment for the brand, as Clarks celebrates 200 years of heritage, style and craftsmanship this year.

Located on the ground floor of Trinity Leeds, the new store offers an extensive collection of men’s, women’s, and children’s footwear – from iconic classics to the latest seasonal styles – reflecting the brand’s continued commitment to innovation, quality, and timeless design.

Inside, customers will find an elevated shopping experience, featuring spacious interiors and newly developed fixtures and fittings, alongside bold pricing displays, and bright campaign imagery – all designed to create a welcoming environment where customers can explore and discover the products they love with comfort and ease.

Clarks at Trinity Leeds

Steven Foster, Centre Director at Trinity Leeds, said: “We’re delighted to welcome Clarks to Trinity Leeds – it’s a proud moment to see such an iconic British brand make its exciting return to Leeds city centre. With a rich 200-year legacy built on quality, style and comfort, Clarks is a much-loved household name and a perfect fit for our retail lineup. The new store is visually stunning, and we can’t wait for visitors to step inside and explore the latest footwear that’s been a favourite for generations.”

The new Clarks store at Trinity Leeds is open Monday to Saturday, 9:00am – 8:00pm, and Sunday, 11:00am – 5:00pm. For more information, please visit www.trinityleeds.com.